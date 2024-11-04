

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Monday said it has agreed to acquire medical technology company Cortex, Inc.



Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.



Cortex's OptiMap, a diagnostic mapping solution, helps physicians to identify triggers outside of the pulmonary veins that are foundational to atrial fibrillation (AF), a heart rhythm disorder.



'We believe the addition of the Cortex technology complements our electrophysiology portfolio with a differentiated cardiac mapping offering to assist with complex AF cases,' said Nick Spadea-Anello, global president, Electrophysiology, Boston Scientific.



Boston Scientific expects to complete the transaction in the first half of 2025.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News