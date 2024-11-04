Insider Announces $500M Series E Led by General Atlantic to Accelerate AI Investments, Fuel U.S. Expansion, and Continue to Scale Global Operations

Insider enables 1,500+ customers across the globe, including Nike, Samsung, L'Oreal, Unilever, Allianz, Walt Disney, ING Group, Toyota, Singapore Airlines, and GAP, to accelerate digital growth through leading omnichannel experiences and customer engagement

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2024, a leading AI-native omnichannel experience and customer engagement platform, today announced a $500 million Series E funding round led by General Atlantic, a leading global growth investor.

Insider plans to further develop its next-generation marketing software offering and invest heavily in research and development, focusing on expanding and evolving its AI solutions. The company also intends to scale its talent base and geographic footprint, leveraging General Atlantic's global platform. With an established market position in 28 countries across five continents, including North America, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America, Insider plans to increase its regional investments on the back of strong demand in the U.S. market, where it has achieved significant growth. Additionally, the company will use the funds to explore strategic M&A opportunities.

As a leading enterprise marketing software provider, Insider enables marketers and customer experience teams to create highly personalized omnichannel experiences and manage customer engagement from a single platform. With an integrated CDP that vertically integrates data and marketing application layers to fuel marketing automation and personalizedcustomer journey orchestrationacross 12+ natively-supported channels - including WhatsApp, SMS, Email, Web, App, Site Search, and more - Insider helps marketers to efficiently collect, analyze, and predictively use first-party data in real-time. As a result, brands can accelerate growth, realize higher marketing efficiency, and create more valuable customer relationships.

Hande Cilingir, Co-Founder and CEO at Insider, said, "Our mission is to empower marketing and CX teams to deliver a holistic omnichannel experience and deepen customer engagement. Unlike traditional technology companies that focus on a single area or product, our approach has always been to build multiple best-in-breed and industry-leading products, bringing them together in one complete platform that outperforms single-point solutions. As a pioneer of predictive models in customer experience, this funding positions us to further build upon that foundation to disrupt the MarTech industry. We believe that our differentiators, especially AI-enabled tools, will set Insider apart as the preferred choice for marketing and customer experience teams, and we look forward to leveraging General Atlantic's deep experience backing growth companies to drive the marketing technology shift."

"Many brands are eager to move away from traditional marketing clouds that limit their growth. We are on a mission to help as many users as possible transition from legacy marketing clouds to Insider . We have developed a white-glove migration blueprint designed to make the transition seamless. In the last year, 150 brands have successfully made the switch to Insider using our automatic migrator and pre-built integrations, and achieved up to 5X faster time to value compared to their previous vendor," said Serhat Soyuerel, Co-Founder and CRO at Insider .

Insider launched patent-pending Sirius AI , a comprehensive solution for end-to-end omnichannel experience creation. The technology combines the transformative power of generative, conversational, and predictive AI.

"This funding will help accelerate our ambitious product roadmap and grow our 350+ in-house engineering team. Over the next two years, we plan to focus on realizing our vision to build an end-to-end AI-native omnichannel experience and customer engagement platform that compounds promotional, transactional, and support capabilities into a seamless solution powered by an extensive set of channels. Harnessing Generative AI to make user interactions more conversational at every level, we plan to further invest in Sirius AI Co-Pilot, which guides teams at every stage of customer journey creation," said Muharrem Derinkok, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Insider .

Sascha Guenther, Managing Director and Head of DACH at General Atlantic, commented, "The MarTech industry is benefitting from a secular shift levered to ongoing tailwinds, including the proliferation of data traffic and channels, the growing importance of first-party data, and evolving customer expectations regarding personalized experiences across channels. Insider has successfully positioned itself as a leading and dynamic innovator in the B2B SaaS space and delivers tangible ROI to its customers. We believe the company is well placed to capture a greater share of the $15+ billion total addressable market, as businesses race to upgrade their marketing strategies around the world in need of higher marketing efficiency and effectiveness."

Alex Crisses, Managing Director, Enterprise Technology, and Global Head of New Investment Sourcing at General Atlantic, continued, "Insider has disrupted traditional marketing cloud operators in the enterprise space by offering a differentiated and well-integrated suite of next-gen products. Insider's success lies in consistently delivering unmatched value to their customers. Few platforms are capable of achieving this, setting Insider apart. We believe Hande and her team are talented product visionaries and entrepreneurs, and we're excited to help them scale further."

As part of the transaction, Sascha Guenther, Alex Crisses, and Christopher Apfel, Vice President at General Atlantic, will join the Insider Board of Directors.

Insider is hiring across 28 regions. Explore open positions at useinsider.com/careers . For more information about Insider, visit https://useinsider.com/ .

About Insider

Insider is a leading AI-native Omnichannel Experience and Customer Engagement Platform - enabling marketing and customer experience teams to deliver a unique experience per person, from a single platform. Insider's integrated CDP vertically integrates data and marketing application layers to fuel marketing automation and personalized customer journey orchestration across 12+ natively-supported channels, like WhatsApp , SMS , Email , Web , App , Site Search , and more. Insider helps marketers to efficiently collect, analyze, and predictively use first-party data in real-time. As a result, brands accelerate growth, realize higher productivity, maximize marketing ROI, increase customer lifetime value, and create more valuable customer relationships.

Insider powers omnichannel experiences and customer engagement for 1,500+ global customers across retail, automotive, travel, and telecommunications, including Nike, Samsung, L'Oreal, Unilever, Allianz, Walt Disney, ING Group, Toyota, Singapore Airlines, and GAP.

Loved by customers and recognized by analysts, Insider is recognized as a leader in the areas marketing and CX teams care most about, including Cross-Channel Campaign Management, Personalization, and Customer Data Platforms, offering brands unrivaled product excellence within a single consolidated platform. Insider was named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines 2021 , the Forrester Wave for Cross-Channel Campaign Management 2021 , and Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Omnichannel Marketing Platforms for B2C Enterprises 2023 Assessment . The company was recently recognized in The Top 1% of all software companies worldwide in G2's 2024 Software Awards and named the #5 Best Software Product with the most #1 rankings alongside other software legends like Google, Zoom, and Monday.com. According to G2's Fall'24 reports , Insider is also the #1 G2 Leader in 9+ categories, including Customer Data Platforms (CDP), Personalization Engines, Personalization Software, Mobile Marketing, Customer Journey Analytics, SMS Marketing, WhatsApp Marketing, eCommerce Search, and eCommerce Personalization, with a 4.8/5.0 ranking for 21+ consecutive quarters.

Today, Insider has more than 1,100 team members representing 51 nationalities across 28 countries worldwide. The company is woman-founded, with 70% of top executive roles, including the CEO, CMO, CHRO, and CFO, being held by women. With initiatives such as 100 cities, 100 projects, Young Engineers Club, shecodes, and sheleads, Insider is committed to scaling its impact across its communities. For more information about Insider, please visit: https://useinsider.com .

About General Atlantic

General Atlantic is a leading global growth investor with more than four decades of experience providing capital and strategic support for over 520 growth companies throughout its history. Established in 1980, General Atlantic continues to be a dedicated partner to visionary founders and investors seeking to build dynamic businesses and create long-term value. Guided by the conviction that entrepreneurs can be incredible agents of transformational change, the firm combines a collaborative global approach, sector-specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon, and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with and scale innovative businesses around the world. The firm leverages its patient capital, operational expertise, and global platform to support a diversified investment platform spanning Growth Equity, Credit, Climate, and Sustainable Infrastructure strategies. General Atlantic manages approximately $97 billion in assets under management, inclusive of all strategies, as of October 1, 2024.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d23219b3-1e4a-4c8e-83dd-b8ad780dba13

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d23d86b-d14e-4ddb-bf67-0d0d4ab87b04

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26f93f38-9c6b-458a-8506-460a9a55e491