

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are firm even as uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the U.S. Presidential election was compounded with wavering trends in betting markets. With Harris and Trump neck-and-neck in the polls, markets apparently are struggling to place clear bets on the Presidential race. Outflows from Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. however limited gains in the crypto market.



The positive sentiment in crypto sphere comes amidst a decline in the strength of the U.S. Dollar. The 6-currency Dollar Index has declined 0.52 percent overnight to trade at 103.74.



Bond yields in the U.S. have also eased across tenors as election draws nearer. 30-year yields slipped 1.5 percent whereas the ten-year tenor witnessed a decline of 1.9 percent. A decrease of 1.8 percent was recorded in the 5-year tenor. The short-term tenor of 2 years also saw yields dropping by 1.3 percent.



Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization is currently at $2.25 trillion. Meme category market capitalization gained 2.3 percent overnight to $56.2 billion implying a market share of 2.45 percent.



Amidst the unabated election frenzy and strong hopes of a pro-crypto political regime, the political memes category recorded an overnight surge of 8.7 percent in market capitalization. 247th ranked MAGA (TRUMP) surged 19.35 percent whereas 410th ranked MAGA (MAGA) rallied 18.98 percent in the past 24 hours.



Coinmarketcap's Crypto Fear and Greed Index, a barometer of the emotional state of the market is currently at 53 denoting a neutral stance. It was at 55 (Neutral) a day earlier, at 54 (Neutral) a week earlier and at 36 (Fear) a month earlier.



Bitcoin has gained 0.94 percent overnight to trade at $68,914.32, around 7 percent below the all-time high. BTC has gained 0.2 percent in the past week and is holding on to gains of more than 63 percent in 2024. The original cryptocurrency traded between $69,433 and $67,482 in the past 24 hours.



Data from Farside Investors on Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. showed net outflows of $54.9 million on Friday as compared with net inflows of $32.3 million a day earlier.



Ethereum gained 1 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $2,469.96, around 50 percent below the previous peak. Weekly losses are at 2 percent whereas gains in 2024 are a little more than 8 percent. Ether traded between $2,488 and $2,411 in the past 24 hours.



Ethereum-based ETF products recorded negative flows of $10.9 million, versus net inflows of $13 million a day earlier, as per data from Farside Investors. The outflows are attribute entirely to Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE).



Bitcoin's crypto market dominance is currently at 59.2 percent followed by Ethereum which has a market share of 12.9 percent.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) added 1 percent overnight despite clocking weekly losses of 5.7 percent at its current trading price of $561.29. BNB is currently trading 22 percent below the all-time high.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) added 1 percent overnight, decreasing weekly gains to 7.1 percent. SOL is currently trading at $164.04, around 37 percent below its record high.



7th ranked XRP (XRP) has rallied 2.4 percent overnight but has lost more than 1.5 percent in the past week to trade at $0.5113, around 87 percent below the all-time high. The cryptocurrency issued by Ripple Labs is also saddled with losses of close to 17 percent on a year-to-date basis.



8th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) rallied 6.8 percent overnight and 6.5 percent in the past week to trade at $0.1576. DOGE is however trading 79 percent below the previous peak.



9th ranked TRON (TRX) gained 0.79 percent overnight to trade at $ 0.1651. TRX has however gained 0.94 percent in the past week. The trading price is 45 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high.



10th ranked Toncoin (TON) gained more than 2.2 percent overnight, restricting weekly losses to 2.6 percent. TON is currently trading at $4.85 and is 41 percent below the record high till date.



66th ranked Ethena (ENA) rallied 5.5 percent overnight.



87th ranked ApeCoin (APE) and 71st ranked Raydium (RAY), both slipped more than 4 percent in the past 24 hours.



