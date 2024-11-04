Tharimmune Inc.: Tharimmune Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations

Tharimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq:THAR) ("Tharimmune" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates in inflammation and immunology, announces that management will be participating in two upcoming conferences.

Randy Milby, Chief Executive Officer, will attend the 2024 Spartan Capital Investor Conference being held on November 4, 2024 in New York and hold one-on-one meetings. Interested investors can register to attend the conference and schedule meetings here.

Event: 2024 Spartan Capital Investor Conference

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Location: The Pierre Hotel, New York City

Nir Barak, M.D., Chief Medical Advisor, will present new results from the Company's Phase 1 trial of TH104 in a poster titled "Poster Number 4348: Correlation Between the Pharmacokinetics of TH104 and Pruritus Relief in Patients with Cholestatic Pruritus," at the 75th American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Annual Conference at The Liver Meeting® 2024 being held November 15-18 in San Diego.

Event: AASLDThe Liver Meeting® 2024

Date: Monday, November 18, 2024

Time: 8:00 a.m. to5:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Session IV: Human Cholestatic and Autoimmune Liver Diseases

Location: San Diego Convention Center Poster/Exhibit Hall

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse portfolio of therapeutic candidates in immunology and inflammation. The lead clinical asset, TH104, aims to suppress chronic pruritus associated with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), a rare autoimmune liver disease with no known cure. The expanded pipeline includes TH023, an oral TNF-alpha inhibitor, offering a new approach to autoimmune diseases. Tharimmune is also advancing early-stage multi-specific biologics targeting unique epitopes against multiple solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with OmniAb, Inc. to access their antibody discovery technology for targeting specified disease markers. For more information, please visit: www.tharimmune.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding the timing and design of Tharimmune's future Phase 2 trial, Tharimmune's strategy, future operations, future financial position, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "depends," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences, include, but are not limited to, those discussed under Risk Factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other periodic reports filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this release. Subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's views to change; however, the Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

