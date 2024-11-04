Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 04
[04.11.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.11.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,855,877.00
|USD
|0
|66,514,902.44
|7.5108
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.11.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,784,612.00
|EUR
|0
|22,728,522.90
|6.0055
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.11.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|267,123.00
|GBP
|0
|2,688,879.44
|10.0661
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|04.11.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|637,758.00
|GBP
|0
|5,302,982.29
|8.315
