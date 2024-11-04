J.F. Lehman & Company: Trident Maritime Systems Announces Strategic Divestiture of Hoffman Engineering

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trident Maritime Systems ("Trident"), a leading maritime systems and solutions provider and portfolio company of investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), announced the divestiture of Hoffman Engineering ("Hoffman") to Branford Castle Partners, a North American-focused private equity firm. Hoffman is a premier provider of situational awareness solutions, including LED lighting products and night vision imaging systems for mission-critical aerospace, defense and commercial applications. Hoffman has forged a deep technical heritage and reputation for excellence in the lighting and night vision sectors since its inception in 1955.

Tom Eccles, Chief Executive Officer of Trident, commented, "We thank the Hoffman team for all their efforts and are excited to see Hoffman build on its current trajectory under new ownership. This decision to divest Hoffman enables Trident to streamline our solution offerings and focus on driving continued growth in our core maritime end markets."

Hoffman CEO, Ron Hayward, commented, "We are extremely grateful for the support of our previous owner, Trident, and look forward to continuing to deliver on future growth opportunities with our new partners at Branford Castle Partners."

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Trident is a systems and solutions provider to government and commercial shipbuilders and ship operators across the globe with a comprehensive suite of complex, integrated maritime systems and service offerings. The company maintains operating locations strategically positioned near major naval and commercial shipbuilders across the U.S. and internationally.

Philpott Ball & Werner, LLC served as financial advisor to Trident on the transaction, and Blank Rome provided legal counsel. Branford Castle was advised by its legal counsel, Akerman LLP, and RSM served as its accounting/tax advisor.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental industries. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

