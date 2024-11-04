Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Sagenhafte +10.000 % Gewinnchance mit Spezialisten für KI-Cybersecurity!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852070 | ISIN: US7445731067 | Ticker-Symbol: PSE
Tradegate
04.11.24
17:15 Uhr
75,50 Euro
-5,50
-6,79 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,5076,0017:46
75,5076,0017:40
PR Newswire
04.11.2024 13:30 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pseg Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

$1.04 PER SHARE NET INCOME

$0.90 PER SHARE NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS

PSE&G Distribution Base Rate Case Settlement Approved and Implemented

PSE&G's Energy Efficiency Programs Expanded and Extended

PSEG Narrows Full-Year 2024 Non-GAAP Operating Earnings Guidance

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) reported the following results for the third quarter of 2024:

PSEG Consolidated (unaudited)
Third Quarter Comparative Results


Income

Diluted Earnings
Per Share

($ millions, except per share amounts)

3Q 2024

3Q 2023

3Q 2024

3Q 2023

Net Income

$520

$139

$1.04

$0.27

Reconciling Items

(72)

286

(0.14)

0.58

Non-GAAP Operating Earnings

$448

$425

$0.90

$0.85

Average Shares



500

500







See Attachments 8 and 9 for a complete list of items excluded from Net Income in the determination of non-GAAP Operating Earnings.

"PSEG posted solid operating and financial results for the third quarter and year-to-date period, enabling us to narrow our original full-year 2024 non-GAAP Operating Earnings guidance from $3.60 to $3.70 per share to a range of $3.64 to $3.68 per share," said Ralph LaRossa, chair, president and CEO of PSEG.

"We are pleased to have successfully resolved two major regulatory filings in October, including PSE&G's first base rate case in six years and the second phase of its Clean Energy Future-Energy Efficiency (CEF-EE II) programs," LaRossa continued.

  • "The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) approved PSE&G's multiparty settlement of its base electric and gas distribution rate case, with an effective date of October 15. The terms of the settlement provide for an additional $505 million in annual revenues, including recovery of previously deferred costs and an incremental flow back to customers of tax benefits due to accelerated deductions and prior federal tax rate changes. The updated revenue requirement is based upon a distribution rate base of $17.8 billion, a return on equity (ROE) of 9.6% and a higher equity ratio of 55%. PSE&G will also implement new pension and storm deferral mechanisms going forward."
  • "The BPU also approved the settlement of PSE&G's CEF-EE II filing, that covers a commitment period from January 2025 to June 2027. The approval authorizes an investment program of $1.9 billion (net of administrative expenses) and an additional $1 billion program for customer on-bill repayment for purchases of EE equipment. Both programs will be treated as rate base, and will be completed through ten energy efficiency programs over approximately six years. This second phase of EE programs will continue New Jersey's efforts to help all customers save energy, reduce utility bills, lower carbon emissions and continue EE-related job training in lower and middle-income communities."

LaRossa added, "Our merchant nuclear fleet continues to perform well, supplying New Jersey and the PJM grid with reliable, carbon-free energy. We also continue to pursue long-term growth opportunities at nuclear, including incremental output and long-term contracts at potentially higher prices. The attributes of these nuclear facilities are helping to attract new technology-based businesses to the state and the results of these long-term opportunities would be incremental to PSEG's stated 5% to 7% long-term non-GAAP Operating Earnings growth rate."

"PSEG has continued to focus on increasing the predictability of our financial results as we prioritize a solid balance sheet. This has enabled us to fund our five-year capital investment plan totaling $19 billion to $22.5 billion without the need to issue new equity or sell assets and provides the opportunity for consistent and sustainable dividend growth."

PSEG Results by Segment

Public Service Electric and Gas
Third Quarter Comparative Results


($ millions, except per share amounts)

3Q 2024

3Q 2023

Net Income

$379

$401

Net Income Per Share (EPS)

$0.76

$0.80

Non-GAAP Operating Earnings

$379

$403

Non-GAAP Operating EPS

$0.76

$0.80

PSE&G's third quarter results benefited from growth in Distribution margins resulting from continued investment in infrastructure replacement and clean energy programs but were offset by higher depreciation and interest expense in advance of the October rate effective date of our distribution rate case approval.

PSE&G invested approximately $1 billion during the third quarter, bringing the year-to-date capital spending to $2.7 billion, and is on track to modestly exceed its original full year 2024 investment plan to $3.5 billion.

PSEG Power & Other
Third Quarter Comparative Results


($ millions, except per share amounts)

3Q 2024

3Q 2023

Net Income (Loss)

$141

$(262)

Net Income (Loss) Per Share (EPS)

$0.28

$(0.53)

Non-GAAP Operating Earnings

$69

$22

Non-GAAP Operating EPS

$0.14

$0.05

PSEG Power & Other results for the quarter reflect the expected improvement in second half 2024 energy margin contributions, and the positive impact of the federal nuclear production tax credit, which took effect January 1, 2024.

PSEG will host a conference call to review its third quarter 2024 results, earnings guidance, and other matters with the financial community at 11:00 a.m. ET today. Please register to access this event by visiting:
https://investor.pseg.com/investor-news-and-events.

Media Relations:

Investor Relations:

Marijke Shugrue

862-465-1445

[email protected]

Carlotta Chan

973-430-6565

[email protected]

About PSEG

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future. Guided by its Powering Progress vision, PSEG aims to power a future where people use less energy, and it's cleaner, safer and delivered more reliably than ever. With a continued focus on sustainability, PSEG has appeared on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for 16 consecutive years. PSEG is included on the 2023-2024 list of U.S. News' Best Companies to Work For. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island (https://corporate.pseg.com).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses non-GAAP Operating Earnings in its internal analysis, and in communications with investors and analysts, as a consistent measure for comparing PSEG's financial performance to previous financial results. Non-GAAP Operating Earnings exclude the impact of gains (losses) associated with the Nuclear Decommissioning Trust (NDT), Mark-to-Market (MTM) accounting and other material infrequent items.

See Attachments 8 and 9 for a complete list of items excluded from Net Income (Loss) in the determination of non-GAAP Operating Earnings. The presentation of non-GAAP Operating Earnings is intended to complement and should not be considered an alternative to the presentation of Net Income (Loss), which is an indicator of financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, non-GAAP Operating Earnings as presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Due to the forward-looking nature of non-GAAP Operating Earnings guidance, PSEG is unable to reconcile this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because comparable GAAP measures are not reasonably accessible or reliable due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying measures that would be required for such reconciliation. Namely, we are not able to reliably project without unreasonable effort MTM and NDT gains (losses), for future periods due to market volatility. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and may have a material impact on our future GAAP results.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this report about our and our subsidiaries' future performance, including, without limitation, future revenues, earnings, strategies, prospects, consequences, and all other statements that are not purely historical constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such statements are based on management's beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "should," "hypothetical," "potential," "forecast," "project," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ are often presented with the forward-looking statements themselves. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are discussed in filings we make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. These factors include, but are not limited to:

  • any inability to successfully develop, obtain regulatory approval for, or construct transmission and distribution, and our nuclear generation projects;
  • the physical, financial and transition risks related to climate change, including risks relating to potentially increased legislative and regulatory burdens, changing customer preferences and lawsuits;
  • any equipment failures, accidents, critical operating technology or business system failures, natural disasters, severe weather events, acts of war, terrorism or other acts of violence, sabotage, physical attacks or security breaches, cyberattacks or other incidents that may impact our ability to provide safe and reliable service to our customers;
  • any inability to recover the carrying amount of our long-lived assets;
  • disruptions or cost increases in our supply chain, including labor shortages;
  • any inability to maintain sufficient liquidity or access sufficient capital on commercially reasonable terms;
  • the impact of cybersecurity attacks or intrusions or other disruptions to our information technology, operational or other systems;
  • a material shift away from natural gas toward increased electrification and a reduction in the use of natural gas;
  • failure to attract and retain a qualified workforce;
  • increases in the costs of equipment, materials, fuel, services and labor;
  • the impact of our covenants in our debt instruments and credit agreements on our business;
  • adverse performance of our defined benefit plan trust funds and Nuclear Decommissioning Trust Fund and increases in funding requirements;
  • any inability to extend certain significant contracts on terms acceptable to us;
  • development, adoption and use of Artificial Intelligence by us and our third-party vendors;
  • fluctuations in, or third-party default risk in wholesale power and natural gas markets, including the potential impacts on the economic viability of our generation units;
  • our ability to obtain adequate nuclear fuel supply;
  • changes in technology related to energy generation, distribution and consumption and changes in customer usage patterns;
  • third-party credit risk relating to our sale of nuclear generation output and purchase of nuclear fuel;
  • any inability to meet our commitments under forward sale obligations and Regional Transmission Organization rules;
  • the impact of changes in state and federal legislation and regulations on our business, including PSE&G's ability to recover costs and earn returns on authorized investments;
  • PSE&G's proposed investment projects or programs may not be fully approved by regulators and its capital investment may be lower than planned;
  • our ability to receive sufficient financial support for our New Jersey nuclear plants from the markets, production tax credit and/or zero emission certificates program;
  • adverse changes in and non-compliance with energy industry laws, policies, regulations and standards, including market structures and transmission planning and transmission returns;
  • risks associated with our ownership and operation of nuclear facilities, including increased nuclear fuel storage costs, regulatory risks, such as compliance with the Atomic Energy Act and trade control, environmental and other regulations, as well as operational, financial, environmental and health and safety risks;
  • changes in federal and state environmental laws and regulations and enforcement;
  • delays in receipt of, or an inability to receive, necessary licenses and permits and siting approvals; and
  • changes in tax laws and regulations.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this report are qualified by these cautionary statements and we cannot assure you that the results or developments anticipated by management will be realized or even if realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, us or our business, prospects, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in making any investment decision. Forward-looking statements made in this report apply only as of the date of this report. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements from time to time, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even in light of new information or future events, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws.

The forward-looking statements contained in this report are intended to qualify for the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

From time to time, PSEG and PSE&G release important information via postings on their corporate Investor Relations website at https://investor.pseg.com. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to visit the Investor Relations website to review new postings. You can sign up for automatic email alerts regarding new postings at the bottom of the webpage at https://investor.pseg.com or by navigating to the Email Alerts webpage here. The information on https://investor.pseg.com and https://investor.pseg.com/resources/email-alerts/default.aspx is not incorporated herein and is not part of this press release or the Form 8-K to which it is an exhibit.











Attachment 1


Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated

Consolidating Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, $ millions, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

















PSEG


Eliminations


PSE&G


PSEG Power
& Other(a)














OPERATING REVENUES


$ 2,642


$ (81)


$ 2,139


$ 584














OPERATING EXPENSES











Energy Costs


899


(81)


839


141



Operation and Maintenance


808


-


464


344



Depreciation and Amortization


294


-


254


40




Total Operating Expenses


2,001


(81)


1,557


525














OPERATING INCOME


641


-


582


59














Income from Equity Method Investments


1


-


-


1


Net Gains (Losses) on Trust Investments


89


-


-


89


Net Other Income (Deductions)


37


(1)


18


20


Net Non-Operating Pension and OPEB Credits (Costs)


18


-


20


(2)


Interest Expense


(227)


1


(151)


(77)














INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


559


-


469


90














Income Tax (Expense) Benefit


(39)


-


(90)


51














NET INCOME


$ 520


$ -


$ 379


$ 141



Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(b)


(72)


-


-


(72)


OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)


$ 448


$ -


$ 379


$ 69














Earnings Per Share






















NET INCOME


$ 1.04


$ -


$ 0.76


$ 0.28



Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(b)


(0.14)


-


-


(0.14)


OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)


$ 0.90


$ -


$ 0.76


$ 0.14






























Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

















PSEG


Eliminations


PSE&G


PSEG Power
& Other(a)














OPERATING REVENUES


$ 2,456


$ (89)


$ 1,999


$ 546














OPERATING EXPENSES











Energy Costs


831


(89)


765


155



Operation and Maintenance


792


-


459


333



Depreciation and Amortization


282


-


244


38




Total Operating Expenses


1,905


(89)


1,468


526














OPERATING INCOME


551


-


531


20














Net Gains (Losses) on Trust Investments


(40)


-


-


(40)


Net Other Income (Deductions)


41


(2)


21


22


Net Non-Operating Pension and OPEB Credits (Costs)


(302)


-


30


(332)


Interest Expense


(185)


2


(128)


(59)














INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES


65


-


454


(389)














Income Tax Benefit (Expense)


74


-


(53)


127














NET INCOME (LOSS)


$ 139


$ -


$ 401


$ (262)



Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(Loss)(b)


286


-


2


284


OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)


$ 425


$ -


$ 403


$ 22














Earnings Per Share






















NET INCOME (LOSS)


$ 0.27


$ -


$ 0.80


$ (0.53)



Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(Loss)(b)


0.58


-


-


0.58


OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)


$ 0.85


$ -


$ 0.80


$ 0.05















(a) Includes activities at PSEG Power, PSEG Long Island, Energy Holdings, PSEG Services Corporation and the Parent.


(b) See Attachments 8 and 9 for details of items excluded from Net Income to compute Operating Earnings (non-GAAP).











Attachment 2


Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated

Consolidating Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, $ millions, except per share data)

















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024


















PSEG


Eliminations


PSE&G


PSEG Power
& Other(a)














OPERATING REVENUES


$ 7,825


$ (650)


$ 6,335


$ 2,140














OPERATING EXPENSES











Energy Costs


2,628


(650)


2,450


828



Operation and Maintenance


2,415


-


1,395


1,020



Depreciation and Amortization


874


-


758


116




Total Operating Expenses


5,917


(650)


4,603


1,964














OPERATING INCOME


1,908


-


1,732


176














Income from Equity Method Investments


2


-


-


2


Net Gains (Losses) on Trust Investments


191


-


-


191


Net Other Income (Deductions)


119


(4)


50


73


Net Non-Operating Pension and OPEB Credits (Costs)


55


-


58


(3)


Interest Expense


(650)


4


(430)


(224)














INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


1,625


-


1,410


215














Income Tax (Expense) Benefit


(139)


-


(241)


102














NET INCOME


$ 1,486


$ -


$ 1,169


$ 317



Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(b)


(68)


-


-


(68)


OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)


$ 1,418


$ -


$ 1,169


$ 249














Earnings Per Share






















NET INCOME


$ 2.97


$ -


$ 2.34


$ 0.63



Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(b)


(0.13)


-


-


(0.13)


OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)


$ 2.84


$ -


$ 2.34


$ 0.50






























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023


















PSEG


Eliminations


PSE&G


PSEG Power
& Other(a)














OPERATING REVENUES


$ 8,632


$ (797)


$ 5,954


$ 3,475














OPERATING EXPENSES











Energy Costs


2,517


(797)


2,300


1,014



Operation and Maintenance


2,279


-


1,348


931



Depreciation and Amortization


843


-


728


115




Total Operating Expenses


5,639


(797)


4,376


2,060














OPERATING INCOME


2,993


-


1,578


1,415














Income from Equity Method Investments


1


-


-


1


Net Gains (Losses) on Trust Investments


63


-


-


63


Net Other Income (Deductions)


132


(4)


65


71


Net Non-Operating Pension and OPEB Credits (Costs)


(245)


-


86


(331)


Interest Expense


(550)


4


(364)


(190)














INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


2,394


-


1,365


1,029














Income Tax Expense


(377)


-


(141)


(236)














NET INCOME


$ 2,017


$ -


$ 1,224


$ 793



Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(b)


(546)


-


12


(558)


OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)


$ 1,471


$ -


$ 1,236


$ 235














Earnings Per Share






















NET INCOME


$ 4.03


$ -


$ 2.45


$ 1.58



Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(b)


(1.09)


-


0.02


(1.11)


OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP)


$ 2.94


$ -


$ 2.47


$ 0.47















(a) Includes activities at PSEG Power, PSEG Long Island, Energy Holdings, PSEG Services Corporation and the Parent.


(b) See Attachments 8 and 9 for details of items excluded from Net Income to compute Operating Earnings (non-GAAP).

Attachment 3



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated



Capitalization Schedule



(Unaudited, $ millions)
















September 30,


December 31,







2024


2023


DEBT








Commercial Paper and Loans



$ 547


$ 949



Long-Term Debt*



21,360


19,284




Total Debt



21,907


20,233




















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY








Common Stock



5,036


5,018



Treasury Stock



(1,405)


(1,379)



Retained Earnings



12,606


12,017



Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss



(142)


(179)




Total Stockholders' Equity



16,095


15,477




Total Capitalization



$ 38,002


$ 35,710













*Includes current portion of Long-Term Debt









Attachment 4

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, $ millions)






Nine Months Ended September 30,


2024


2023

Cash Flows From Operating Activities




Net Income

$ 1,486


$ 2,017

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Flows




From Operating Activities

280


1,079

Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities

1,766


3,096





Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Investing Activities

(2,363)


(2,030)





Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Financing Activities

726


(1,477)





Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

129


(411)





Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

99


511

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$ 228


$ 100









Attachment 5


Public Service Electric & Gas Company

Retail Sales

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2024












Electric Sales
























Three Months


Change vs.


Nine Months


Change vs.



Sales (millions kWh)

Ended


2023


Ended


2023



Residential

4,635


3 %


11,093


8 %



Commercial & Industrial

7,231


1 %


20,150


3 %



Other

71


(1 %)


242


0 %



Total

11,937


2 %


31,485


5 %






















Gas Sold and Transported























Three Months


Change vs.


Nine Months


Change vs.



Sales (millions therms)

Ended


2023


Ended


2023



Firm Sales










Residential Sales

89


(5 %)


945


5 %



Commercial & Industrial

98


(4 %)


704


5 %



Total Firm Sales

187


(5 %)


1,649


5 %













Non-Firm Sales*










Commercial & Industrial

249


(11 %)


614


0 %



Total Non-Firm Sales

249




614















Total Sales

436


(8 %)


2,263


4 %













*Contract Service Gas rate included in non-firm sales


















Weather Data*













Three Months


Change vs.


Nine Months


Change vs.




Ended


2023


Ended


2023



THI Hours - Actual

13,437


(5 %)


19,335


13 %



THI Hours - Normal

12,802




16,975





Degree Days - Actual

3


(89 %)


2,515


9 %



Degree Days - Normal

20




3,066
























*Winter weather as defined by heating degree days (HDD) to serve as a measure for the need for heating. For each day, HDD is calculated as HDD = 65°F - the average hourly daily temperature. Summer weather is measured by the temperature-humidity index (THI), which takes into account both the temperature and the humidity to measure the need for air conditioning. Both measures use data provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration based on readings from Newark Liberty International Airport. Comparisons to normal are based on twenty years of historic data.









Attachment 6










Nuclear Generation Measures

(Unaudited)












GWh Breakdown


GWh Breakdown












Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,



2024


2023


2024


2023

Nuclear - NJ

5,456


5,418


14,971


15,783

Nuclear - PA

2,631


2,706


8,323


8,447



8,087


8,124


23,294


24,230





















Attachment 7

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated

Statistical Measures

(Unaudited)






























Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,






2024


2023


2024


2023

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding (millions)









Basic




498


498


498


497


Diluted




500


500


500


500













Stock Price at End of Period







$89.21


$56.91













Dividends Paid per Share of Common Stock


$0.60


$0.57


$1.80


$1.71













Dividend Yield








2.7 %


4.0 %













Book Value per Common Share







$32.33


$30.46













Market Price as a Percent of Book Value






276 %


187 %









Attachment 8


Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated

Consolidated Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) Reconciliation











Reconciling Items

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024


2023


2024


2023




($ millions, Unaudited)











Net Income

$ 520


$ 139


$ 1,486


$ 2,017



(Gain) Loss on Nuclear Decommissioning Trust (NDT)










Fund Related Activity, pre-tax

(91)


42


(199)


(58)



(Gain) Loss on Mark-to-Market (MTM), pre-tax(a)

(23)


25


76


(1,043)



Pension Settlement Charges, pre-tax

-


332


-


332



Lease Related Activity, pre-tax

-


-


(4)


-



Exit Incentive Program (EIP), pre-tax

-


5


-


25



Income Taxes related to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) reconciling items(b)

42


(118)


59


198


Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)

$ 448


$ 425


$ 1,418


$ 1,471













PSEG Fully Diluted Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)

500


500


500


500




($ Per Share Impact - Diluted, Unaudited)











Net Income

$ 1.04


$ 0.27


$ 2.97


$ 4.03



(Gain) Loss on NDT Fund Related Activity, pre-tax

(0.17)


0.09


(0.39)


(0.11)



(Gain) Loss on MTM, pre-tax(a)

(0.05)


0.05


0.15


(2.09)



Pension Settlement Charges, pre-tax

-


0.66


-


0.66



Lease Related Activity, pre-tax

-


-


(0.01)


-



EIP, pre-tax

-


0.01


-


0.05



Income Taxes related to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) reconciling items(b)

0.08


(0.23)


0.12


0.40


Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)

$ 0.90


$ 0.85


$ 2.84


$ 2.94













(a) Includes the financial impact from positions with forward delivery months.


(b) Income tax effect calculated at the statutory rate except for qualified NDT related activity, which records an additional 20% trust tax on income (loss) from qualified NDT Funds, and lease related activity.









Attachment 9












PSE&G Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) Reconciliation













Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Reconciling Items

September 30,

September 30,



2024


2023


2024


2023




($ millions, Unaudited)











Net Income

$ 379


$ 401


$ 1,169


$ 1,224



EIP, pre-tax

-


3


-


17



Pension Settlement Charges, pre-tax

-


-


-


-



Income Taxes related to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) reconciling items(b)

-


(1)


-


(5)


Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)

$ 379


$ 403


$ 1,169


$ 1,236













PSEG Fully Diluted Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)

500


500


500


500






















PSEG Power & Other Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) Reconciliation













Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Reconciling Items

September 30,

September 30,



2024


2023


2024


2023




($ millions, Unaudited)











Net Income (Loss)

$ 141


$ (262)


$ 317


$ 793



(Gain) Loss on NDT Fund Related Activity, pre-tax

(91)


42


(199)


(58)



(Gain) Loss on MTM, pre-tax(a)

(23)


25


76


(1,043)



Pension Settlement Charges, pre-tax

-


332


-


332



Lease Related Activity, pre-tax

-


-


(4)


-



EIP, pre-tax

-


2


-


8



Income Taxes related to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) reconciling items(b)

42


(117)


59


203


Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)

$ 69


$ 22


$ 249


$ 235













PSEG Fully Diluted Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)

500


500


500


500













(a) Includes the financial impact from positions with forward delivery months.


(b) Income tax effect calculated at the statutory rate except for qualified NDT related activity, which records an additional 20% trust tax on income (loss) from qualified NDT Funds, and lease related activity.

SOURCE PSEG

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.