CBH Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique appoints Enid Yip as CEO of CBH Asia

GENEVA, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss private banking group CBH Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique announces the appointment of Enid Yip as the new CEO of its subsidiary CBH Asia. Mrs Yip will also lead the Asia Regional Committee. Based in Hong Kong, CBH Asia is a key part of the Group's strategic commitment to expand its presence in the region.

Concurrently, Patrick Wong, who has overseen the Asia business since 2017, has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Mr Wong will continue to manage Operations, Regulatory and Compliance, and IT, while Mrs Yip will focus on enhancing the firm's client offering and driving business development in line with the Group's long-term strategy for Asia. With its entrepreneurial approach and exclusive and bespoke investment offering, CBH Asia offers compelling advantages to clients and relationship managers in the region.

A seasoned executive, Mrs Yip brings over 25 years of experience in successfully growing wealth management institutions in Asia. Most recently she was with LGT. Prior to that, she was a Member of the Board at Bank J. Safra Sarasin, having previously served as their Chief Executive Officer, Asia, overseeing the bank's expansion in the region. Earlier in her career, Mrs Yip held various senior positions in the private banking industry.

Simon Benhamou, CBH Bank Chief Executive Officer said: "We are delighted to welcome someone of Enid's calibre to lead CBH Asia. Her extensive experience and strong leadership will be instrumental in furthering our growth in key Asian markets. Our people are our greatest asset and with Enid's strong commitment to our core values of entrepreneurship and teamwork, we are confident that she will further strengthen CBH Asia's success. We extend our best wishes to Enid on her appointment."

Mrs Yip said: "I am delighted to be joining a Group that fosters an environment where we can achieve great results by pursuing excellence with creativity. I am determined to expand CBH's footprint in the region, building on our established expertise and maintaining our long-term vision of adding value for both clients and stakeholders."

About CBH | Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique

CBH Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique is a family-owned Swiss banking group founded in 1975. Headquartered in Geneva, the Group currently counts close to 309 professionals in 10 locations around the world. As of December 31st, 2023 client assets totaled CHF 14.3 billion and the Group's Tier 1 ratio was 43%, placing it among the best capitalized banks in Switzerland compared to its peers.

CBH Group provides wealth management services to private and institutional clients, as well as several complementary business lines, including family office solutions, asset services & structuring, exclusive private markets expertise, and bespoke daily banking and card solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2548457/CBH_Enid_Yip.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186498/5006282/CBH_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cbh-compagnie-bancaire-helvetique-appoints-enid-yip-as-ceo-of-cbh-asia-302295620.html