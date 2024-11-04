Anzeige
Montag, 04.11.2024
PR Newswire
04.11.2024 18:18 Uhr
BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES NOVEMBER EDITIONS OF SUPPLY CHAIN DIGITAL, PROCUREMENT MAGAZINE & MANUFACTURING DIGITAL

The November editions of Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine & Manufacturing Digital include interviews with leading experts and executives from Iron Mountain, Zip, Coupa and Spotfire

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine and Manufacturing Digital. These publications are highly regarded within the supply chain, logistics and manufacturing sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Supply Chain Digital

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Maria Torrent-March, Warehousing & Logistics Strategy Director of Iron Mountain who outlines the company's move into the 3PL space.

"My personal leadership style is very collaborative and about empowering people to make decisions"

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Coupa, Zip and more, along with the Top 10: 3PL/4PL Companies.

Procurement Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive interview with Rujul Zaparde, CEO of Zip on leading the procurement orchestration revolution.

"Our vision is to become the global standard for business spend, empowering every organisation to seamlessly access the resources they need for peak performance"

The edition also contains interviews with key thought leaders from Liberty Global, Coupa and more, together with the Top 10: Scope 3 Strategies.

Manufacturing Digital

This month's edition features an exclusive report on British beverage leader Britvic examining how its operational excellence is informed by principles of sustainability, nutrition and connection.

"Our company's success is underpinned by the breadth of our portfolio of strong, family favourite brands that cater to different consumers, markets and occasions" - Nigel Paine, Supply Chain & Operations Director, Britvic.

The edition also contains interviews with key thought leaders from Spotfire, JTI and more. Plus the Top 10: Predictions for 2026.

You can visit Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine and Manufacturing Digital for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing supply chain, manufacturing and logistics industries.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-november-editions-of-supply-chain-digital-procurement-magazine--manufacturing-digital-302295626.html

