Montag, 04.11.2024
PR Newswire
04.11.2024 18:24 Uhr
BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES THE NOVEMBER EDITIONS OF SUSTAINABILITY & EV MAGAZINES

The November editions of Sustainability & EV Magazines include interviews with leading experts and executives from Lucid Motors, Volkswagen and ABB

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Sustainability & EV Magazines. These publications are highly regarded within the sustainability and automotive sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Sustainability Magazine

This month's edition features an exclusive lead interview with Andrew Kimball, President and CEO, NYC Economic Development Corporation on how it's Green Economy Action Plan and harbour revamp have sustainability at their centre.

"No matter the season, New York City is experiencing the impacts of warming planet"

The edition also contains interviews with key thought leaders from ABB, Huawei and more along with the Top 10: Ethical Investment Companies

You can visit Sustainability Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing sustainable industry.

EV Magazine

The November Edition features a journey through automotive history with insight from John Lewis, Head of Product Strategy and Development at Volkswagen Financial Servies

"With autonomous vehicles around the corner Gen Alpha may be the last to learn the art of Parallel Parking!"

The edition also includes interviews with key thought leaders from EY, Lucid Motors and more along with the Top 10: Tech Companies in EV

You can visit EV Magazine for daily news and analysis for the ever-changing automotive industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-the-november-editions-of-sustainability--ev-magazines-302295629.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
