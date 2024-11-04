Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from October 28 to November 1, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume

(number of

shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market (MIC Code) 28/10/2024 257,649 59.378288 15,298,756.61 XPAR 28/10/2024 97,214 59.393918 5,773,920.31 CEUX 28/10/2024 9,352 59.427975 555,770.42 TQEX 28/10/2024 9,368 59.431114 556,750.68 AQEU 29/10/2024 262,734 59.913355 15,741,275.41 XPAR 29/10/2024 92,360 59.988716 5,540,557.84 CEUX 29/10/2024 8,369 59.881957 501,152.10 TQEX 29/10/2024 8,229 59.888160 492,819.67 AQEU 30/10/2024 260,324 59.212482 15,414,430.24 XPAR 30/10/2024 97,067 59.211534 5,747,485.93 CEUX 30/10/2024 8,765 59.225468 519,111.23 TQEX 30/10/2024 8,616 59.230462 510,329.66 AQEU 31/10/2024 235,094 57.531746 13,525,368.31 XPAR 31/10/2024 97,432 57.583207 5,610,447.03 CEUX 31/10/2024 9,338 57.536857 537,279.17 TQEX 31/10/2024 9,463 57.542664 544,526.23 AQEU 01/11/2024 473,799 58.276096 27,611,156.01 XPAR 01/11/2024 204,243 58.236283 11,894,353.15 CEUX 01/11/2024 40,000 58.239427 2,329,577.08 TQEX 01/11/2024 20,000 58.243086 1,164,861.72 AQEU Total 2,209,416 58.780207 129,869,928.80

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

@TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241104518281/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies Contacts

Media Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 99l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com