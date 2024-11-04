Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from October 28 to November 1, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
28/10/2024
257,649
59.378288
15,298,756.61
XPAR
28/10/2024
97,214
59.393918
5,773,920.31
CEUX
28/10/2024
9,352
59.427975
555,770.42
TQEX
28/10/2024
9,368
59.431114
556,750.68
AQEU
29/10/2024
262,734
59.913355
15,741,275.41
XPAR
29/10/2024
92,360
59.988716
5,540,557.84
CEUX
29/10/2024
8,369
59.881957
501,152.10
TQEX
29/10/2024
8,229
59.888160
492,819.67
AQEU
30/10/2024
260,324
59.212482
15,414,430.24
XPAR
30/10/2024
97,067
59.211534
5,747,485.93
CEUX
30/10/2024
8,765
59.225468
519,111.23
TQEX
30/10/2024
8,616
59.230462
510,329.66
AQEU
31/10/2024
235,094
57.531746
13,525,368.31
XPAR
31/10/2024
97,432
57.583207
5,610,447.03
CEUX
31/10/2024
9,338
57.536857
537,279.17
TQEX
31/10/2024
9,463
57.542664
544,526.23
AQEU
01/11/2024
473,799
58.276096
27,611,156.01
XPAR
01/11/2024
204,243
58.236283
11,894,353.15
CEUX
01/11/2024
40,000
58.239427
2,329,577.08
TQEX
01/11/2024
20,000
58.243086
1,164,861.72
AQEU
Total
2,209,416
58.780207
129,869,928.80
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.
