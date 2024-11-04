DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 04-Nov-2024 / 17:18 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4 November 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 4 November 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 111,502 Highest price paid per share: 134.00p Lowest price paid per share: 130.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 132.0011p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 332,486,879 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (332,486,879) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 132.0011p 111,502

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 2 134.00 08:40:18 00308471563TRLO1 XLON 1286 134.00 08:40:18 00308471564TRLO1 XLON 1169 134.00 08:40:18 00308471565TRLO1 XLON 1316 133.50 09:11:17 00308500374TRLO1 XLON 390 133.50 09:19:21 00308507330TRLO1 XLON 1316 133.50 09:19:21 00308507331TRLO1 XLON 1039 133.50 09:19:21 00308507332TRLO1 XLON 1039 133.50 09:19:21 00308507333TRLO1 XLON 200 133.50 09:20:12 00308508136TRLO1 XLON 660 133.50 09:20:12 00308508137TRLO1 XLON 1656 133.00 09:25:56 00308513796TRLO1 XLON 886 133.00 09:31:45 00308520791TRLO1 XLON 814 133.00 09:32:59 00308522166TRLO1 XLON 61 133.00 09:32:59 00308522167TRLO1 XLON 3 132.50 11:13:25 00308559007TRLO1 XLON 3502 133.00 11:39:30 00308559875TRLO1 XLON 268 133.00 11:53:09 00308560273TRLO1 XLON 618 133.00 11:56:18 00308560322TRLO1 XLON 268 133.00 11:56:18 00308560323TRLO1 XLON 5885 133.00 11:56:18 00308560324TRLO1 XLON 918 133.00 11:56:18 00308560325TRLO1 XLON 818 133.00 11:56:40 00308560327TRLO1 XLON 1651 132.50 11:56:40 00308560328TRLO1 XLON 826 132.50 11:56:40 00308560329TRLO1 XLON 239 132.50 12:02:08 00308560411TRLO1 XLON 652 133.50 12:11:48 00308560550TRLO1 XLON 683 133.50 12:11:51 00308560553TRLO1 XLON 703 133.50 12:12:41 00308560570TRLO1 XLON 697 133.50 12:15:04 00308560591TRLO1 XLON 685 133.50 12:15:58 00308560606TRLO1 XLON 627 133.50 12:17:33 00308560646TRLO1 XLON 634 133.50 12:18:23 00308560656TRLO1 XLON 4 133.50 12:24:52 00308560755TRLO1 XLON 3348 133.50 12:24:52 00308560756TRLO1 XLON 1000 133.50 12:25:43 00308560784TRLO1 XLON 1545 133.50 12:25:43 00308560785TRLO1 XLON 2515 133.50 12:26:10 00308560790TRLO1 XLON 1744 133.00 12:30:11 00308560938TRLO1 XLON 863 132.50 12:39:05 00308561071TRLO1 XLON 848 132.50 12:40:33 00308561101TRLO1 XLON 161 132.00 12:41:46 00308561132TRLO1 XLON 5078 132.00 13:40:40 00308562104TRLO1 XLON 600 132.00 13:52:06 00308562341TRLO1 XLON 857 132.00 13:52:06 00308562342TRLO1 XLON 68 132.00 13:52:06 00308562343TRLO1 XLON 136 132.00 13:52:06 00308562344TRLO1 XLON 2254 132.00 13:52:06 00308562346TRLO1 XLON 641 132.00 13:52:06 00308562347TRLO1 XLON 5104 131.50 13:52:28 00308562349TRLO1 XLON 850 131.50 13:52:28 00308562350TRLO1 XLON 851 131.50 13:52:28 00308562351TRLO1 XLON 1550 131.50 14:13:08 00308562765TRLO1 XLON 318 131.50 14:13:12 00308562767TRLO1 XLON 110 131.50 14:13:12 00308562768TRLO1 XLON 5071 131.50 14:19:13 00308562878TRLO1 XLON 499 131.50 14:33:16 00308563470TRLO1 XLON 376 131.50 14:33:16 00308563471TRLO1 XLON 866 131.50 14:34:43 00308563550TRLO1 XLON 869 131.50 14:36:56 00308563682TRLO1 XLON 3463 131.00 14:38:51 00308563834TRLO1 XLON 866 131.00 14:38:51 00308563835TRLO1 XLON 866 131.00 14:38:51 00308563836TRLO1 XLON 396 131.00 14:53:01 00308564498TRLO1 XLON 1376 131.00 14:53:01 00308564499TRLO1 XLON 886 131.00 14:53:01 00308564500TRLO1 XLON 886 131.00 14:53:01 00308564501TRLO1 XLON 164 131.00 14:53:01 00308564502TRLO1 XLON 361 131.00 14:53:01 00308564503TRLO1 XLON 361 131.00 14:53:01 00308564504TRLO1 XLON 732 131.00 15:07:44 00308565218TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2024 12:18 ET (17:18 GMT)