Amdocs - IR: Amdocs Releases First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Investor Conference Schedule

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during the first quarter of fiscal 2025:

Nov 15: Oppenheimer's AI Impact on Cloud & Communications Summit Virtual Investor meetings Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Dec 3: UBS Global Technology & AI Conference Phoenician Hotel, Scottsdale, AZ Investor meetings Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Dec 6: Eden Rock Advisors Investor Call Virtual Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Dec 10: Nasdaq Investor Conference in Association with Morgan Stanley May Fair Hotel, London, England Fireside chat + Investor meetings Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Dec 11: Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference Lotte New York Palace, New York, New York Investor meetings Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Dec 12: Barclays 22nd Annual Global Technology Conference The Palace Hotel, San Francisco, California Investor meetings Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

