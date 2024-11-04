Amdocs - IR: Amdocs Releases First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Investor Conference Schedule

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during the first quarter of fiscal 2025:
Nov 15:
Oppenheimer's AI Impact on Cloud & Communications Summit
Virtual
Investor meetings
Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
Dec 3:
UBS Global Technology & AI Conference
Phoenician Hotel, Scottsdale, AZ
Investor meetings
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
Dec 6:
Eden Rock Advisors Investor Call
Virtual
Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
Dec 10:
Nasdaq Investor Conference in Association with Morgan Stanley
May Fair Hotel, London, England
Fireside chat + Investor meetings
Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
Dec 11:
Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference
Lotte New York Palace, New York, New York
Investor meetings
Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
Dec 12:
Barclays 22nd Annual Global Technology Conference
The Palace Hotel, San Francisco, California
Investor meetings
Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
About Amdocs
Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com
For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.
Contacts:
Matthew Smith
Head of Investor Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328
E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com
SOURCE: Amdocs - IR
View the original press release on accesswire.com