Montag, 04.11.2024
Sagenhafte +10.000 % Gewinnchance mit Spezialisten für KI-Cybersecurity!
WKN: 915119 | ISIN: GB0022569080
04.11.24
10:17 Uhr
81,40 Euro
+0,10
+0,12 %
ACCESSWIRE
04.11.2024 22:26 Uhr
Amdocs - IR: Amdocs Releases First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Investor Conference Schedule

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during the first quarter of fiscal 2025:

Nov 15:

Oppenheimer's AI Impact on Cloud & Communications Summit

Virtual

Investor meetings

Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Dec 3:

UBS Global Technology & AI Conference

Phoenician Hotel, Scottsdale, AZ

Investor meetings

Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Dec 6:

Eden Rock Advisors Investor Call

Virtual

Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Dec 10:

Nasdaq Investor Conference in Association with Morgan Stanley

May Fair Hotel, London, England

Fireside chat + Investor meetings

Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Dec 11:

Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference

Lotte New York Palace, New York, New York

Investor meetings

Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Dec 12:

Barclays 22nd Annual Global Technology Conference

The Palace Hotel, San Francisco, California

Investor meetings

Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs CFO & COO and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Contacts:
Matthew Smith
Head of Investor Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328
E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs - IR



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
