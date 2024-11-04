

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN):



Earnings: -$32.05 million in Q3 vs. -$116.68 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.29 in Q3 vs. -$1.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $98.90 million or $0.90 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.01 per share Revenue: $1.693 billion in Q3 vs. $1.671 billion in the same period last year.



