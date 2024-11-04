

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF):



Earnings: -$242 million in Q3 vs. $264 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.52 in Q3 vs. $0.52 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$156 million or -$0.33 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.27 per share Revenue: $4.569 billion in Q3 vs. $5.605 billion in the same period last year.



