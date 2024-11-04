

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cango Inc. (CANG):



Earnings: RMB67.88 million in Q3 vs. -RMB49.09 million in the same period last year. EPS: RMB0.60 in Q3 vs. -RMB0.45 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cango Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB71.29 million or RMB0.63 per share for the period.



Revenue: RMB26.95 million in Q3 vs. RMB353.64 million in the same period last year.



