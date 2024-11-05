Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.11.2024
ACCESSWIRE
05.11.2024 00:02 Uhr
Metro Aviation Orders BETA Technologies' eVTOL for Medical Transport

Metro has placed a deposit-backed order for up to 20 A250 aircraft, with plans to integrate the airframe into its existing fleet.

SHREVEPORT, LA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2024 / Metro Aviation, the world's largest family-owned, traditional air medical operator, has placed a deposit-backed order for up to 20 electric vertical takeoff and landing ALIA VTOL aircraft manufactured by electric aerospace company, BETA Technologies. Metro plans to integrate BETA's ALIA VTOL into its existing network of air medical operations, to ultimately carry out both inter-hospital and scene transports.

ALIA VTOL Metro Mockup

ALIA VTOL Metro Mockup



Metro currently operates 170 aircraft for 42 programs across 27 states in the U.S. BETA's ALIA VTOL will provide another platform to that portfolio - and with its high reliability, low cost, and vertical capabilities, it will offer increased mobility and access to rural and urban geographies with zero operational emissions.

Metro has been in conversation with various eVTOL developers over the past several years, but BETA, with its pragmatic approach and genuine interest in an operator's perspective, was the one to legitimately capture Metro's attention.

"We are all about the relationships we have with our partners," said Metro's Vice President and Co-Owner, Todd Stanberry. "Yes, we believe BETA has the superior product in the eVTOL space, and they are taking the right approach to entering the market, but most importantly, they genuinely care about our opinion and everyone checks their ego at the door. This made the decision easy for Metro. We are aligned with BETA in so many ways, from people, to safety, to quality, and we are thrilled about this new partnership."

"We originally designed ALIA with organ and tissue transport in mind, so we are excited to complement that mission with Metro and its family of healthcare providers across the country," said Kyle Clark, BETA's Founder and CEO. "Electric aviation brings reliability at a lower cost, which makes it a strong value proposition for urgent transport like hospital transfers and emergency response."

Metro Aviation is a pioneer in the industry. As the first to equip its entire fleet with night vision goggles and continuously investing in cutting-edge safety technologies, including full-motion simulators, Metro remains at the forefront of innovation. It's no wonder they are the first air medical operator in the U.S. to embrace this new technology. Serving top-tier medical programs, Metro operates in some of the most challenging environments, from remote rural areas to mountainous regions with varying elevations.

BETA has begun production of its all-electric aircraft, including the ALIA VTOL and its conventional counterpart, the ALIA CTOL. Both aircraft optimize for payload and range, fit for regional or intra-city transport with the ability to carry up to 1,250 lbs of payload or five-passengers and a pilot, depending on the configuration. BETA's aircraft have landed at more than 90 airports, completed deployments with the U.S. Air Force, and completed the industry's first full, manned transition in a production-intent vehicle. In addition to its aircraft, BETA is also rolling out an electric charging network across the U.S. Today, there are 35 BETA chargers online along the East, West, and Gulf Coasts, and 50 additional sites are in development.

The company is producing these aircraft and chargers in its nearly 200,000 square foot production facility in Vermont. These aircraft and chargers will be delivered to BETA's growing base of customers, which includes global operators across cargo and logistics, medical, defense, and passenger applications, including UPS, Air New Zealand, United Therapeutics, Bristow, Blade, LCI, Helijet, the U.S. Department of Defense, and now Metro Aviation.

# # # #

Contact Information

Kristen King
Marketing Director
kking@metroaviation.com
3196985200

Lexi Pace Golinkoff
Public Affairs
apace@beta.team
(240) 620 8977

SOURCE: Metro Aviation

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
