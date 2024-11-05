G Camp to Lead 8 Taiwanese Startups to Showcase at Web Summit in Portugal

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G Camp, a startup incubation platform dedicated to bringing Taiwan's startups to the global stage, is leading eight exceptional Taiwanese startups to participate in Web Summit, Europe's largest and most influential tech event. Web Summit will take place in Lisbon, Portugal from November 11 to 14, 2024, at the MEO Arena, where G Camp will host a dedicated Taiwan startup pavilion. The goal is to showcase Taiwan's innovative capabilities to the world, foster connections with global industries, and create new international business opportunities.

Since 2018, G Camp has been committed to helping Taiwanese startups connect to international resources. Through its "International Innovation and Entrepreneurship Training Camp," it provides startups with international mentorship, guidance for participating in overseas exhibitions, and business connections. Over the past seven years, G Camp has nurtured over 100 Taiwanese startups, expanding their reach into international markets across 47 countries and generating more than US$25,000,000 in business opportunities.

For this 8th cohort of G Camp, a collaboration with Silicon Valley's 10X Innovation Lab provided a three-day intensive training camp conducted entirely in English. The training camp offered lectures on the Silicon Valley venture capital ecosystem, fundraising strategies, and interactive workshops. Startups engaged in simulated business negotiations, and guidance was given on building LinkedIn connections and crafting international business presentations. Teams received personalized one-on-one coaching to develop overseas expansion strategies covering product development, marketing, and market entry.

After a rigorous selection process, 20 startup teams presented their progress in a final pitch competition in August. A panel of 11 experts in the venture capital and corporate sectors from Taiwan, the U.S., Japan, and Singapore selected the top eight startups to represent Taiwan at Web Summit 2024. The selected teams span five major fields: AI, green technology, the circular economy, medical technology, and information security.

The participating companies include:

Megasense Technology Corp. : Partnering with the Taipei Metro, they provide safety detection radar systems for the automotive and industrial safety markets.

: Partnering with the Taipei Metro, they provide safety detection radar systems for the automotive and industrial safety markets. Frontier.cool Inc. : The world's largest digital textile cloud platform, favored by brands like adidas and Under Armour.

: The world's largest digital textile cloud platform, favored by brands like adidas and Under Armour. Turing Space : A global digital certification platform endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO), with over 400 organizations onboarded.

: A global digital certification platform endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO), with over 400 organizations onboarded. Strong & Wise Material Tech Company : Uses patented AI technology to convert over 90% of textile waste into green building materials, and used in projects such as recent Winter Olympic venues.

: Uses patented AI technology to convert over 90% of textile waste into green building materials, and used in projects such as recent Winter Olympic venues. PackAge Plus : Taiwan's largest reusable packaging company, working to make Taiwan a sustainable island through its circular economy solutions.

: Taiwan's largest reusable packaging company, working to make Taiwan a sustainable island through its circular economy solutions. Jmem Tek : Backed by 500 Global, Jmem Technology offers an unhackable solution to prevent chip data theft and illegal copying.

: Backed by 500 Global, Jmem Technology offers an unhackable solution to prevent chip data theft and illegal copying. Coherence Bio : Backed by SparkLabs Taiwan, Coherence Biotech revolutionizes lab operations with automation solutions.

: Backed by SparkLabs Taiwan, Coherence Biotech revolutionizes lab operations with automation solutions. AiSeed Tech: Developer of long-endurance, wind-resistant AI drones, with military contracts in Taiwan.

Web Summit, often hailed as Europe's most prominent innovation and tech event, brings together leading tech companies such as SAP, IBM, and VISA, along with global media outlets like TIME, The New York Times, and Vogue Business. The 2024 edition is expected to attract more than 3,000 startups and 1,000 investors, as well as a total of 70,000 professionals from the tech industry. This event presents a prime opportunity for Taiwan's startups to network with international corporations and investors, potentially securing collaborations and elevating the visibility of Taiwan's startup ecosystem on the global stage.

Exploring Opportunities in Portugal and Spain's Startup Ecosystems

In addition to participating in Web Summit, G Camp will also lead Taiwan's startups to engage with Portugal and Spain's thriving startup networks for the first time. The Taiwanese startup teams have already received invitations from several Portuguese and Spanish incubators and accelerators. An international roadshow featuring a series of bilateral meetings are planned, helping Taiwanese startups connect with global corporations and expand their footprint in international markets. Spain's startup ecosystem is renowned for its diversity and global reach, ranking third in Europe according to a report on Europe's top innovation hubs. The capital city, Madrid, boasts robust incubation and acceleration programs that continue to attract international startups and investors, particularly in sectors such as transportation, energy, and cybersecurity. By fostering these exchanges, Taiwan's startups hope to ignite new collaborations and business opportunities with their Portuguese Spanish counterparts.

