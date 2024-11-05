

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to 1.6484 against the euro and 100.64 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6518 and 100.16, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.6599, 0.9171 and 1.1035 from Monday's closing quotes of 06584, 0.9152 and 1.1021, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.61 against the euro, 102.00 against the yen, 0.69 against the greenback, 0.93 against the loonie and 1.11 against the kiwi.



