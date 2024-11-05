Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Sagenhafte +10.000 % Gewinnchance mit Spezialisten für KI-Cybersecurity!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E1GW | ISIN: BE0974464977 | Ticker-Symbol: 2NF
Frankfurt
04.11.24
15:29 Uhr
72,96 Euro
+1,00
+1,39 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SYENSQO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYENSQO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,5075,0007:45
72,6073,3807:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2024 07:22 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Syensqo SA: Syensqo launches the first tranche of its new Share Buyback Program

Syensqo launches the first tranche of its new Share Buyback Program

Brussels, Belgium - November 5, 2024 07:10 CET

SYENSQO SA (the "Company") announces today that pursuant to its new Share Buyback Program (or the "Program") announced on September 30, 2024, covering up to € 300 million, the Company launches the first tranche of this Program.

The first tranche of the Program will start on November 5, 2024 and will run until December 31, 2024 at the latest, and will cover a maximum amount of up to € 50 million (of the € 300 million Program).

It will be implemented under the conditions set out in the authorization granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company on 8 December 2023 and carried out by a financial intermediary in compliance with applicable rules and regulations.

The Company intends to cancel all shares acquired through this first tranche.

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.
Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Investor Relations Resources

  • Earnings materials (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/earnings)
  • Strategy (https://www.syensqo.com/en/about-us/our-strategy)
  • Share information (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/share-information)
  • Credit information (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/bond-information)
  • Separation documents (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/spinoff/documents)
  • Webcasts, podcasts and presentations (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financial-calendar-events-and-presentations/webcasts-and-presentations)
  • 2023 Annual Integrated Report (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/annual-reports)
  • Subscribe to our distribution list (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/investor-relations-contacts)

Contacts

Investors & Analysts Media
Sherief Bakr
+44 7920 575 989

Loïc Flament
+32 478 69 74 20

investor.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:investor.relations@syensqo.com)
Bisser Alexandrov
+33 607 635 280

Callie Gauzer
+1 908 642 7363

Perrine Marchal
+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber
+32 487 74 38 07

media.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:media.relations@syensqo.com)

Attachment

  • 20241105_Share_Buyback_Start_PR_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/de377f75-8df7-4b1f-b754-0d823c6d273c)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.