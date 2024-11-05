Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JR3A | ISIN: GB00BZ15CS02 | Ticker-Symbol: 0XP
Tradegate
04.11.24
09:00 Uhr
0,113 Euro
+0,004
+4,04 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1050,11809:10
0,1070,11509:10
ACCESSWIRE
05.11.2024 08:14 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Argo Blockchain PLC Announces October Operational Update

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), is pleased to provide the following operational update for October 2024.

During the month of October, the Company mined 46 Bitcoin ("BTC"), or 1.5 BTC per day, a 24% increase over the Company's September production.

Mining revenue in October 2024 amounted to $3.0 million up 36% from $2.2 million in September 2024. The increase in mining revenue reflects increased uptime as a result of lower power costs compared to September and the stronger hashprice realized during the month of October. As at 31 October 2024, the Company held two BTC equivalent.

This announcement contains inside information.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain

Investor Relations

ir@argoblockchain.com

Tennyson Securities

Corporate Broker

Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

Fortified Securities

Joint Broker

Guy Wheatley, CFA

+44 7493 989014

guy.wheatley@fortifiedsecurities.com

Tancredi Intelligent Communication

UK & Europe Media Relations

argoblock@tancredigroup.com

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining facilities in Quebec, mining operations in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.