Argo Blockchain PLC Announces October Operational Update

Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), is pleased to provide the following operational update for October 2024.

During the month of October, the Company mined 46 Bitcoin ("BTC"), or 1.5 BTC per day, a 24% increase over the Company's September production.

Mining revenue in October 2024 amounted to $3.0 million up 36% from $2.2 million in September 2024. The increase in mining revenue reflects increased uptime as a result of lower power costs compared to September and the stronger hashprice realized during the month of October. As at 31 October 2024, the Company held two BTC equivalent.

This announcement contains inside information.

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining facilities in Quebec, mining operations in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

