DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 05-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Monday, 04 November 2024, it purchased a total of 85,151 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 04/11/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 85,151 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.34 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.38 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.3538

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 215,481,413 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 215,481,413 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 1,300 4.3600 08:24:38 1J4XA3I0X Euronext Dublin 122 4.3600 08:24:38 1J4XA3I0Y Euronext Dublin 471 4.3600 08:24:38 1J4XA3I0Z Euronext Dublin 920 4.3500 09:20:47 1J4XA3JDH Euronext Dublin 1,831 4.3400 09:29:58 1J4XA3JK5 Euronext Dublin 1,048 4.3400 09:29:59 1J4XA3JK7 Euronext Dublin 440 4.3350 09:36:08 1J4XA3JOR Euronext Dublin 2,348 4.3650 10:36:45 1J4XA3LAY Euronext Dublin 375 4.3650 10:36:46 1J4XA3LB1 Euronext Dublin 864 4.3600 10:36:55 1J4XA3LB5 Euronext Dublin 995 4.3650 11:34:01 1J4XA3MG8 Euronext Dublin 4,207 4.3650 11:48:15 1J4XA3MS6 Euronext Dublin 4,231 4.3650 11:48:17 1J4XA3MSF Euronext Dublin 472 4.3650 12:30:18 1J4XA3ND0 Euronext Dublin 854 4.3600 12:59:05 1J4XA3NTJ Euronext Dublin 1,747 4.3600 12:59:05 1J4XA3NTK Euronext Dublin 838 4.3600 12:59:05 1J4XA3NTL Euronext Dublin 3,716 4.3500 14:21:56 1J4XA3PHV Euronext Dublin 956 4.3500 14:21:56 1J4XA3PHU Euronext Dublin 822 4.3500 14:21:56 1J4XA3PI1 Euronext Dublin 500 4.3500 14:21:56 1J4XA3PHZ Euronext Dublin 1,400 4.3500 14:21:56 1J4XA3PI0 Euronext Dublin 371 4.3500 14:21:56 1J4XA3PI2 Euronext Dublin 39 4.3500 14:21:56 1J4XA3PI3 Euronext Dublin 3,251 4.3400 14:48:59 1J4XA3R0C Euronext Dublin 3,132 4.3400 14:48:59 1J4XA3R0A Euronext Dublin 3,247 4.3400 14:48:59 1J4XA3R0D Euronext Dublin 3,237 4.3350 15:01:12 1J4XA3RHE Euronext Dublin 3,308 4.3350 15:01:12 1J4XA3RHF Euronext Dublin 2,300 4.3350 15:01:12 1J4XA3RHH Euronext Dublin 980 4.3350 15:01:12 1J4XA3RHI Euronext Dublin 51 4.3350 15:01:12 1J4XA3RHJ Euronext Dublin 3,745 4.3500 15:12:15 1J4XA3RXA Euronext Dublin 3,722 4.3500 15:12:15 1J4XA3RX9 Euronext Dublin 400 4.3500 15:15:28 1J4XA3S05 Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)