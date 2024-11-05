Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
05.11.24
08:03 Uhr
4,340 Euro
+0,010
+0,23 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3004,43509:15
Dow Jones News
05.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Monday, 04 November 2024, it purchased 
a total of 85,151 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. 
Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme 
announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 04/11/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   85,151 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          4.34 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):         4.38 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  4.3538

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 215,481,413 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 215,481,413 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
1,300             4.3600         08:24:38         1J4XA3I0X        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
122              4.3600         08:24:38         1J4XA3I0Y        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
471              4.3600         08:24:38         1J4XA3I0Z        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
920              4.3500         09:20:47         1J4XA3JDH        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,831             4.3400         09:29:58         1J4XA3JK5        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,048             4.3400         09:29:59         1J4XA3JK7        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
440              4.3350         09:36:08         1J4XA3JOR        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,348             4.3650         10:36:45         1J4XA3LAY        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
375              4.3650         10:36:46         1J4XA3LB1        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
864              4.3600         10:36:55         1J4XA3LB5        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
995              4.3650         11:34:01         1J4XA3MG8        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,207             4.3650         11:48:15         1J4XA3MS6        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,231             4.3650         11:48:17         1J4XA3MSF        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
472              4.3650         12:30:18         1J4XA3ND0        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
854              4.3600         12:59:05         1J4XA3NTJ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,747             4.3600         12:59:05         1J4XA3NTK        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
838              4.3600         12:59:05         1J4XA3NTL        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,716             4.3500         14:21:56         1J4XA3PHV        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
956              4.3500         14:21:56         1J4XA3PHU        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
822              4.3500         14:21:56         1J4XA3PI1        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
500              4.3500         14:21:56         1J4XA3PHZ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,400             4.3500         14:21:56         1J4XA3PI0        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
371              4.3500         14:21:56         1J4XA3PI2        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
39              4.3500         14:21:56         1J4XA3PI3        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,251             4.3400         14:48:59         1J4XA3R0C        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,132             4.3400         14:48:59         1J4XA3R0A        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,247             4.3400         14:48:59         1J4XA3R0D        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,237             4.3350         15:01:12         1J4XA3RHE        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,308             4.3350         15:01:12         1J4XA3RHF        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,300             4.3350         15:01:12         1J4XA3RHH        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
980              4.3350         15:01:12         1J4XA3RHI        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
51              4.3350         15:01:12         1J4XA3RHJ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,745             4.3500         15:12:15         1J4XA3RXA        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,722             4.3500         15:12:15         1J4XA3RX9        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
400              4.3500         15:15:28         1J4XA3S05        Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.