Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 05-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 November 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 4 November 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 150,000 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.175 GBP1.824 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.155 GBP1.810 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.165183 GBP1.816993

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,552,747 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2375 2.175 XDUB 08:10:13 00072199978TRLO0 1000 2.175 XDUB 08:10:13 00072199979TRLO0 6725 2.170 XDUB 08:53:18 00072201329TRLO0 6347 2.165 XDUB 08:53:18 00072201331TRLO0 5953 2.155 XDUB 09:18:17 00072201952TRLO0 325 2.155 XDUB 09:18:17 00072201953TRLO0 1432 2.160 XDUB 11:18:13 00072205337TRLO0 173 2.160 XDUB 11:18:13 00072205338TRLO0 1919 2.175 XDUB 11:51:36 00072205984TRLO0 1458 2.175 XDUB 11:51:36 00072205985TRLO0 2367 2.175 XDUB 11:51:36 00072205986TRLO0 3820 2.175 XDUB 11:51:36 00072205987TRLO0 665 2.175 XDUB 11:57:03 00072206095TRLO0 3723 2.175 XDUB 11:57:03 00072206096TRLO0 227 2.175 XDUB 11:57:03 00072206097TRLO0 1789 2.175 XDUB 11:57:03 00072206098TRLO0 585 2.175 XDUB 11:57:03 00072206099TRLO0 5934 2.175 XDUB 11:57:03 00072206100TRLO0 6600 2.175 XDUB 11:57:03 00072206101TRLO0 1000 2.175 XDUB 11:57:03 00072206102TRLO0 1474 2.175 XDUB 11:57:03 00072206103TRLO0 6096 2.165 XDUB 13:12:31 00072207855TRLO0 4300 2.165 XDUB 13:12:31 00072207856TRLO0 1000 2.165 XDUB 13:12:31 00072207857TRLO0 1413 2.165 XDUB 13:12:31 00072207858TRLO0 396 2.165 XDUB 13:12:31 00072207859TRLO0 107 2.170 XDUB 14:09:36 00072209694TRLO0 1000 2.170 XDUB 14:09:36 00072209695TRLO0 534 2.170 XDUB 14:09:36 00072209696TRLO0 1000 2.170 XDUB 14:09:36 00072209697TRLO0 13 2.170 XDUB 14:15:36 00072209803TRLO0 101 2.170 XDUB 14:15:36 00072209804TRLO0 194 2.170 XDUB 14:15:36 00072209805TRLO0 1000 2.170 XDUB 14:15:36 00072209806TRLO0 166 2.170 XDUB 14:15:36 00072209807TRLO0 8224 2.165 XDUB 14:27:07 00072210223TRLO0 3000 2.165 XDUB 14:27:14 00072210234TRLO0 3697 2.165 XDUB 14:27:14 00072210235TRLO0 6969 2.160 XDUB 14:30:29 00072210315TRLO0 6276 2.160 XDUB 15:00:31 00072211563TRLO0 6728 2.160 XDUB 15:00:31 00072211564TRLO0 5908 2.160 XDUB 15:28:49 00072212616TRLO0 10000 2.165 XDUB 15:41:12 00072213021TRLO0 607 2.165 XDUB 15:41:12 00072213022TRLO0 7787 2.165 XDUB 15:41:17 00072213024TRLO0 6671 2.155 XDUB 15:53:21 00072213458TRLO0 3136 2.155 XDUB 16:02:06 00072213841TRLO0 2869 2.155 XDUB 16:02:06 00072213842TRLO0 4917 2.155 XDUB 16:14:33 00072214568TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3058 182.20 XLON 08:53:18 00072201330TRLO0 1394 181.40 XLON 08:57:42 00072201427TRLO0 2040 181.40 XLON 09:00:34 00072201497TRLO0 17 181.40 XLON 09:00:34 00072201498TRLO0 18 181.40 XLON 09:00:34 00072201499TRLO0 2978 181.00 XLON 09:59:57 00072202905TRLO0 300 182.40 XLON 11:59:40 00072206194TRLO0 1508 182.40 XLON 11:59:40 00072206195TRLO0 963 182.40 XLON 11:59:40 00072206196TRLO0 545 182.40 XLON 11:59:40 00072206197TRLO0 2212 182.40 XLON 11:59:40 00072206198TRLO0 1000 182.20 XLON 12:26:18 00072206780TRLO0 1000 182.20 XLON 12:28:44 00072206826TRLO0 400 182.20 XLON 12:28:44 00072206827TRLO0 400 182.20 XLON 12:28:44 00072206828TRLO0 388 182.20 XLON 12:28:44 00072206829TRLO0 2656 182.00 XLON 13:12:31 00072207854TRLO0 482 182.00 XLON 13:21:35 00072208086TRLO0 2446 182.00 XLON 13:21:35 00072208087TRLO0 234 182.00 XLON 13:21:35 00072208088TRLO0 17 182.00 XLON 13:21:35 00072208089TRLO0 5 182.20 XLON 13:53:35 00072209016TRLO0 611 182.20 XLON 13:53:35 00072209017TRLO0 109 182.20 XLON 13:55:35 00072209036TRLO0 218 182.20 XLON 13:55:40 00072209037TRLO0 218 182.20 XLON 13:56:40 00072209064TRLO0 156 182.20 XLON 13:58:40 00072209254TRLO0 315 182.20 XLON 13:58:40 00072209255TRLO0 940 182.20 XLON 14:04:14 00072209559TRLO0 193 182.20 XLON 14:20:49 00072210041TRLO0 514 182.20 XLON 14:20:57 00072210064TRLO0 1554 182.20 XLON 14:27:07 00072210224TRLO0 1277 181.60 XLON 14:30:29 00072210313TRLO0 1354 181.60 XLON 14:30:29 00072210314TRLO0 2199 181.00 XLON 14:43:15 00072210956TRLO0 716 181.00 XLON 14:43:15 00072210957TRLO0 159 181.40 XLON 15:00:56 00072211583TRLO0 2100 181.40 XLON 15:00:56 00072211584TRLO0 762 181.40 XLON 15:00:56 00072211585TRLO0 1100 181.80 XLON 15:31:35 00072212674TRLO0 1561 181.80 XLON 15:31:35 00072212675TRLO0 457 181.40 XLON 15:44:18 00072213151TRLO0 434 181.40 XLON 15:44:18 00072213152TRLO0 2554 181.40 XLON 15:44:18 00072213153TRLO0 2694 181.00 XLON 15:53:21 00072213457TRLO0 1659 181.00 XLON 15:58:57 00072213699TRLO0 995 181.20 XLON 15:58:57 00072213700TRLO0 421 181.20 XLON 15:58:57 00072213703TRLO0 68 181.20 XLON 15:58:57 00072213704TRLO0 601 181.20 XLON 16:13:36 00072214536TRLO0

