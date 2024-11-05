Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.11.2024
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
05.11.24
08:03 Uhr
2,145 Euro
-0,020
-0,92 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
05.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
5 November 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 4 November 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           150,000     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.175     GBP1.824 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.155     GBP1.810 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.165183    GBP1.816993

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,552,747 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2375       2.175         XDUB      08:10:13      00072199978TRLO0 
1000       2.175         XDUB      08:10:13      00072199979TRLO0 
6725       2.170         XDUB      08:53:18      00072201329TRLO0 
6347       2.165         XDUB      08:53:18      00072201331TRLO0 
5953       2.155         XDUB      09:18:17      00072201952TRLO0 
325       2.155         XDUB      09:18:17      00072201953TRLO0 
1432       2.160         XDUB      11:18:13      00072205337TRLO0 
173       2.160         XDUB      11:18:13      00072205338TRLO0 
1919       2.175         XDUB      11:51:36      00072205984TRLO0 
1458       2.175         XDUB      11:51:36      00072205985TRLO0 
2367       2.175         XDUB      11:51:36      00072205986TRLO0 
3820       2.175         XDUB      11:51:36      00072205987TRLO0 
665       2.175         XDUB      11:57:03      00072206095TRLO0 
3723       2.175         XDUB      11:57:03      00072206096TRLO0 
227       2.175         XDUB      11:57:03      00072206097TRLO0 
1789       2.175         XDUB      11:57:03      00072206098TRLO0 
585       2.175         XDUB      11:57:03      00072206099TRLO0 
5934       2.175         XDUB      11:57:03      00072206100TRLO0 
6600       2.175         XDUB      11:57:03      00072206101TRLO0 
1000       2.175         XDUB      11:57:03      00072206102TRLO0 
1474       2.175         XDUB      11:57:03      00072206103TRLO0 
6096       2.165         XDUB      13:12:31      00072207855TRLO0 
4300       2.165         XDUB      13:12:31      00072207856TRLO0 
1000       2.165         XDUB      13:12:31      00072207857TRLO0 
1413       2.165         XDUB      13:12:31      00072207858TRLO0 
396       2.165         XDUB      13:12:31      00072207859TRLO0 
107       2.170         XDUB      14:09:36      00072209694TRLO0 
1000       2.170         XDUB      14:09:36      00072209695TRLO0 
534       2.170         XDUB      14:09:36      00072209696TRLO0 
1000       2.170         XDUB      14:09:36      00072209697TRLO0 
13        2.170         XDUB      14:15:36      00072209803TRLO0 
101       2.170         XDUB      14:15:36      00072209804TRLO0 
194       2.170         XDUB      14:15:36      00072209805TRLO0 
1000       2.170         XDUB      14:15:36      00072209806TRLO0 
166       2.170         XDUB      14:15:36      00072209807TRLO0 
8224       2.165         XDUB      14:27:07      00072210223TRLO0 
3000       2.165         XDUB      14:27:14      00072210234TRLO0 
3697       2.165         XDUB      14:27:14      00072210235TRLO0 
6969       2.160         XDUB      14:30:29      00072210315TRLO0 
6276       2.160         XDUB      15:00:31      00072211563TRLO0 
6728       2.160         XDUB      15:00:31      00072211564TRLO0 
5908       2.160         XDUB      15:28:49      00072212616TRLO0 
10000      2.165         XDUB      15:41:12      00072213021TRLO0 
607       2.165         XDUB      15:41:12      00072213022TRLO0 
7787       2.165         XDUB      15:41:17      00072213024TRLO0 
6671       2.155         XDUB      15:53:21      00072213458TRLO0 
3136       2.155         XDUB      16:02:06      00072213841TRLO0 
2869       2.155         XDUB      16:02:06      00072213842TRLO0 
4917       2.155         XDUB      16:14:33      00072214568TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3058       182.20        XLON      08:53:18      00072201330TRLO0 
1394       181.40        XLON      08:57:42      00072201427TRLO0 
2040       181.40        XLON      09:00:34      00072201497TRLO0 
17        181.40        XLON      09:00:34      00072201498TRLO0 
18        181.40        XLON      09:00:34      00072201499TRLO0 
2978       181.00        XLON      09:59:57      00072202905TRLO0 
300       182.40        XLON      11:59:40      00072206194TRLO0 
1508       182.40        XLON      11:59:40      00072206195TRLO0 
963       182.40        XLON      11:59:40      00072206196TRLO0 
545       182.40        XLON      11:59:40      00072206197TRLO0 
2212       182.40        XLON      11:59:40      00072206198TRLO0 
1000       182.20        XLON      12:26:18      00072206780TRLO0 
1000       182.20        XLON      12:28:44      00072206826TRLO0 
400       182.20        XLON      12:28:44      00072206827TRLO0 
400       182.20        XLON      12:28:44      00072206828TRLO0 
388       182.20        XLON      12:28:44      00072206829TRLO0 
2656       182.00        XLON      13:12:31      00072207854TRLO0 
482       182.00        XLON      13:21:35      00072208086TRLO0 
2446       182.00        XLON      13:21:35      00072208087TRLO0 
234       182.00        XLON      13:21:35      00072208088TRLO0 
17        182.00        XLON      13:21:35      00072208089TRLO0 
5        182.20        XLON      13:53:35      00072209016TRLO0 
611       182.20        XLON      13:53:35      00072209017TRLO0 
109       182.20        XLON      13:55:35      00072209036TRLO0 
218       182.20        XLON      13:55:40      00072209037TRLO0 
218       182.20        XLON      13:56:40      00072209064TRLO0 
156       182.20        XLON      13:58:40      00072209254TRLO0 
315       182.20        XLON      13:58:40      00072209255TRLO0 
940       182.20        XLON      14:04:14      00072209559TRLO0 
193       182.20        XLON      14:20:49      00072210041TRLO0 
514       182.20        XLON      14:20:57      00072210064TRLO0 
1554       182.20        XLON      14:27:07      00072210224TRLO0 
1277       181.60        XLON      14:30:29      00072210313TRLO0 
1354       181.60        XLON      14:30:29      00072210314TRLO0 
2199       181.00        XLON      14:43:15      00072210956TRLO0 
716       181.00        XLON      14:43:15      00072210957TRLO0 
159       181.40        XLON      15:00:56      00072211583TRLO0 
2100       181.40        XLON      15:00:56      00072211584TRLO0

762       181.40        XLON      15:00:56      00072211585TRLO0 
1100       181.80        XLON      15:31:35      00072212674TRLO0 
1561       181.80        XLON      15:31:35      00072212675TRLO0 
457       181.40        XLON      15:44:18      00072213151TRLO0 
434       181.40        XLON      15:44:18      00072213152TRLO0 
2554       181.40        XLON      15:44:18      00072213153TRLO0 
2694       181.00        XLON      15:53:21      00072213457TRLO0 
1659       181.00        XLON      15:58:57      00072213699TRLO0 
995       181.20        XLON      15:58:57      00072213700TRLO0 
421       181.20        XLON      15:58:57      00072213703TRLO0 
68        181.20        XLON      15:58:57      00072213704TRLO0 
601       181.20        XLON      16:13:36      00072214536TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  356987 
EQS News ID:  2022161 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2022161&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
