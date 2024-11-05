Viewers will continue to receive the Warner Bros. Discovery channels in both SD and HD quality via 19.2 degrees East

SES announced today that it has extended its partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery in a multi-year contract renewal. Under the agreement, SES will provide playout services and satellite capacity to deliver Warner Bros. Discovery's SD and HD channels across Germany and Austria from SES's prime video neighbourhood of 19.2 degrees East.

With this deal, Warner Bros. Discovery secures capacity for broadcasting the following channels unencrypted via satellite in SD: DMAX, TLC, Tele 5, Eurosport 1, and HGTV. In addition, the HD offerings of DMAX HD, TLC HD, Tele 5 HD, and Eurosport 1 HD will remain accessible through SES's HD+ platform. The contracts for the Austrian DMAX and TLC channels have also been extended.

"A key to the success of our TV business is the reliable and extensive distribution of our channels and content across our key geographic markets," said Matthias Heinze, Managing Director Head of Distribution Partnerships at Warner Bros. Discovery. "This is why we highly value our trusted partnership with SES and look forward to our continued collaboration."

"With its iconic brand and diverse content offering, Warner Bros. Discovery and its TV programming serve as a prime source of entertainment for many people," said Norbert Hölzle, Global Head of Media at SES. "Thanks to our satellites at 19.2 degrees East and their direct reach of 18 million TV households in Germany and Austria, viewers will continue to receive their sports, entertainment, news and other programming in the best image quality for years to come."

