R3 appoints Andy Mosson as Head of Sales and Presales at R3

LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R3, the financial markets digital solution provider, announces the appointment of Andy Mosson as Head of Sales and Presales. In this role, Andy will report to Kate Karimson, R3's Chief Commercial Officer, and will be responsible for driving sales, enhancing business development efforts and managing client relationships, while also playing a key role in expanding R3's expertise in capital markets.

R3 is the leader in digital currency, digital assets and interoperability solutions, supporting Central Banks, Corporates and FMIs by providing them with solutions to progress financial markets digitization. R3's Digital Markets product suite is accelerating the journey from proof of concept to production by lowering costs and widening market access. The company has successfully deployed 60+ production-grade solutions globally. Powered by R3's Corda-the world-leading open, permissioned DLT platform-R3's Digital Markets provides tokenization with control, security and privacy for improved asset mobility in a permissioned, trusted environment.

Andy has more than 10 years of experience in digital assets and trading. Most recently he served as Chief Commercial Officer at One Trading and was responsible for sales and trading across exchange and OTC product offerings and broader strategic partnerships. In addition, Andy was the Senior Executive accountable for the company's unique OTF trading venue based in the Netherlands. Andy started his capital markets career at J.P. Morgan where he was an Executive Director and worked on driving innovation and business expansion globally in product and sales roles within the macro electronic trading business.

Commenting on the announcement, Kate Karimson, Chief Commercial Officer at R3 states: "I am excited to welcome Andy to R3. With financial digitization, which was practically non-existent just 10 years ago, now at an inflection point, Andy's extensive executive sales and digital asset experience make him a natural choice for leading R3's next phase of business development. Our Digital Markets product offering is powering tokenization and interoperability efforts across the industry through live in-production use cases. We remain steadfast in our commitment to building a connected digital future and look forward to working with Andy as R3 continues to deliver innovative products and progress financial markets."

Commenting on the announcement, Andy Mosson, Head of Sales and Presales at R3 states: "I'm excited to have the opportunity to join a market leader in the digital assets space. Corda, as the world leading open, permissioned DLT platform, plays a pivotal role in powering the tokenization of assets and currencies, connecting global markets. In my new role, I am looking forward to working with R3's team to help clients build custom solutions that drive innovation and efficiency in financial markets. R3's vision of an open, trusted and advanced digital economy - combined with its strong regulatory engagement, proven track record, and industry expertise - is helping businesses to operate more efficiently and embrace the future of technology."

