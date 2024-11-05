

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ChipMOS Technologies (Bermuda) Ltd. (IMOS), a Taiwanese semiconductor company, on Tuesday registered a decline in net profit, hurt by foreign exchange loss, non-operating expenses, and loss on the share of associates. However, the company posted a rise in revenue.



For the three-month period to September 30, the company recorded net profit of NT$299.4 million or NT$0.41 per basic share, lesser than NT$580.6 million or NT$0.80 per basic share, registered for the same period last year.



Net earnings were $0.26 per basic ADS, compared with $0.50 per basic ADS a year ago.



Foreign exchange loss stood at NT$73 million as against a gain of NT$167 million in 2023.



Loss on the share of associates accounted for using equity method stood at NT$5 million, compared with a profit of NT$63 million a year ago.



Revenue was NT$6.068 billion, up from NT$5.581 billion in 2023.



