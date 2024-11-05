Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362
05.11.24
08:03 Uhr
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
05.11.2024 10:36 Uhr
BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

October 2024 Share Conversion

5 November 2024

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 31 October 2024 Share Conversion Date:

380,582 USD Shares to convert to GBP Shares

1,744 GBP Shares to convert to USD Shares

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for October 2024 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 31 October 2024.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


