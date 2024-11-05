

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks eked out modest gains in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors eagerly await the U.S. presidential election result as well as interest-rate decisions from the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve later this week.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 24 points, or 0.3 percent, at 8,208 after finishing marginally higher on Monday.



Associated British Foods rallied 2.7 percent as the Primark owner reported strong financial results for the year ending 14 September 2024, driven by revenues growth in its retail and foods businesses.



Fashion retailer ASOS slumped 7.5 percent after reporting a widened pretax loss for fiscal 2024.



Asset manager Schroders plummeted almost 12 percent after it reported £2.3 billion ($3 billion) of quarterly outflows and warned of more to come.



Infrastructure group Balfour Beatty gained 1 percent on winning a $746 million (£575 million) Texas Interstate contract.



