Valeura Energy Inc.: Completion of Internal Restructuring

SINGAPORE, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE, OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of an internal restructuring of its Thailand subsidiary companies.

Valeura's working interests in all its Thai III fiscal contracts, covering the Nong Yao, Manora and Wassana fields, are now held by Valeura Energy (Thailand) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Valeura, which previously had only held an interest in the Wassana asset. The Company anticipates that the new structure offers the potential to optimise various operational and financial aspects of these assets. In particular, the Company anticipates realising efficiencies through ongoing contracting and procurement, as well as the pooling of future costs and historical tax loss carry-forwards associated with these assets. As of September 30, 2024, the cumulative tax loss carry-forwards are estimated at US$397 million(1).

Dr. Sean Guest, President and CEO commented:

"Today marks a milestone in delivering value for our shareholders, and completes the integration work we started after our Gulf of Thailand acquisitions in 2022 and 2023. Early on, we identified the potential for greater efficiency by bringing our Thai III assets together through a re-organisation; our team recognised that together, these assets are worth more than the sum of their parts.

Pursuing this type of synergy strengthens our ability to re-invest in the business for the benefit of all stakeholders. We intend to continue investing directly into the many organic growth opportunities inherent in our Thailand portfolio, and also seeking new ways to provide further value, including through acquisition-led growth."

Under Thailand's income tax provisions, from today forward, petroleum income tax for the three subject assets will be assessed as a single entity. Tax obligations relating to the previous subsidiary company arrangement are required to be assessed immediately and settled within the next 30 days. Taxation arrangements for the Jasmine field, which is governed by a different vintage of fiscal terms (known as Thai I), and held in a separate subsidiary entity, will continue unchanged.

(1) Unaudited internal management estimate based on Thai baht exchange rate as of November 1, 2024, subject to review by tax advisors and auditors.

About Valeura

Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canadian public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Türkiye. The Company is pursuing a growth-oriented strategy and intends to re-invest into its producing asset portfolio and to deploy resources toward further organic and inorganic growth in Southeast Asia. Valeura aspires toward value accretive growth for stakeholders while adhering to high standards of environmental, social and governance responsibility.

Advisory and Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information included in this news release constitutes forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking information is for the purpose of explaining management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", "target" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: the potential to optimise various operational and financial aspects, relating to such matters as ongoing contracting and procurement, as well as the pooling of future costs and historical tax loss carry-forwards associated with these assets and statements with respect to the growth opportunities inherent in the Company's Thailand portfolio and the Company seeking new ways to provide further value.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions regarding, among other things: the ability of the Company to obtain the anticipated benefits from the internal restructuring; political stability of the areas in which the Company is operating; continued safety of operations and ability to proceed in a timely manner; continued operations of and approvals forthcoming from governments and regulators in a manner consistent with past conduct; future drilling activity on the required/expected timelines; the prospectivity of the Company's lands; the continued favourable pricing and operating netbacks across its business; future production rates and associated operating netbacks and cash flow; decline rates; future sources of funding; future economic conditions; the impact of inflation of future costs; future currency exchange rates; interest rates; the ability to meet drilling deadlines and fulfil commitments under licences and leases; future commodity prices; the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine; royalty rates and taxes; future capital and other expenditures; the success obtained in drilling new wells and working over existing wellbores; the performance of wells and facilities; the availability of the required capital to funds its exploration, development and other operations, and the ability of the Company to meet its commitments and financial obligations; the ability of the Company to secure adequate processing, transportation, fractionation and storage capacity on acceptable terms; the capacity and reliability of facilities; the application of regulatory requirements respecting abandonment and reclamation; the recoverability of the Company's reserves and contingent resources; ability to attract a partner to participate in its tight gas exploration/appraisal play in Türkiye; future growth; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the impact of increasing competition; the ability to efficiently integrate assets and employees acquired through acquisitions; global energy policies going forward; future debt levels; and the Company's continued ability to obtain and retain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost efficient manner. In addition, the Company's work programmes and budgets are in part based upon expected agreement among joint venture partners and associated exploration, development and marketing plans and anticipated costs and sales prices, which are subject to change based on, among other things, the actual results of drilling and related activity, availability of drilling, offshore storage and offloading facilities and other specialised oilfield equipment and service providers, changes in partners' plans and unexpected delays and changes in market conditions. Although the Company believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and natural gas reserves and resources are speculative activities and involve a degree of risk. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company including, but not limited to: the ability of management to execute its business plan or realise anticipated benefits from acquisitions; the risk of disruptions from public health emergencies and/or pandemics; competition for specialised equipment and human resources; the Company's ability to manage growth; the Company's ability to manage the costs related to inflation; disruption in supply chains; the risk of currency fluctuations; changes in interest rates, oil and gas prices and netbacks; potential changes in joint venture partner strategies and participation in work programmes; uncertainty regarding the contemplated timelines and costs for work programme execution; the risks of disruption to operations and access to worksites; potential changes in laws and regulations, the uncertainty regarding government and other approvals; counterparty risk; the risk that financing may not be available; risks associated with weather delays and natural disasters; and the risk associated with international activity. See the most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis of the Company for a detailed discussion of the risk factors.

The forward-looking information contained in this new release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this new release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

