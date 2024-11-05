Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 6 November 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 96,427,734 shares (USD 964,277.34) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 417,026 shares (USD 4,170.26) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 96,844,760 shares (USD 968,447.6) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: USD 30.57 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66