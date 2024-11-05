

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded higher on Tuesday, after having jumped almost 3 percent the previous day following OPEC+'s decision to delay restoring barrels to the market.



Benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 0.6 percent to $75.52 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.6 percent at $71.90.



The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, collectively known as OPEC+, decided on Sunday to push back its December production increase by at least a month, prioritizing price support over regaining market share.



The group led by Saudi Arabia and Russia was supposed to begin a series of monthly production increases by adding 180,000 barrels per day from December.



The decision has now been postponed due to recent pressure on prices from weak demand growth, especially in China and Europe.



Oil prices were also helped by a weaker dollar after some polls dented some of the market bets on a victory for Republican Donald Trump.



The time of announcing results can vary based on how small the winning margin is, when mail-in ballots can be counted and when polls close.



