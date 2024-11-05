Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
05.11.2024 11:34 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: CORRECTION: Opening for Trading and Clearing Single Stock Options on six Finnish Stock Classes (305/24)

As communicated in Exchange Notice 302/24, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will
November 11, 2024, open for trading and clearing the Stock Options on six
Finnish stock classes. For clarity, only options are concerned; no futures are
offered in the Stock Classes in question. 

As of November 11, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB and
Nasdaq Clearing AB) will open for trading and clearing (unsuspend) Option
Contracts on the following Finnish stock classes: Fortum (FORTUM), Neste
(NESTE), Nokia (NOA), Nordea (NDAFI), Stora Enso R (STE) and UPM (UPM). From
that date, the new options contracts will be available for trading and
clearing. 



Stock Class    ISIN     Derivatives Symbol Cash Ticker
----------------------------------------------------------------
Fortum Oyj     FI0009007132 FORTUM       FORTUM   
----------------------------------------------------------------
Neste Corporation FI0009013296 NESTE        NESTE   
----------------------------------------------------------------
Nokia Oyj     FI0009000681 NOA         NOKIA   
----------------------------------------------------------------
Nordea Bank Abp  FI4000297767 NDAFI        NDA FI   
----------------------------------------------------------------
Stora Enso Oyj R  FI0009005961 STE         STERV   
----------------------------------------------------------------
UPM-Kymmene Oyj  FI0009005987 UPM         UPM    
----------------------------------------------------------------



There is no change in the products in this connection.

Flexible contracts are offered for all the stock classes.

The deliverable instrument for all the new derivatives is the stock class
listed in Euro at Nasdaq Helsinki. All the derivatives instruments will be
denominated in Euro. 

References to Exchange Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets

Relevant Contract Specifications for the new products are available in Chapter
B of the Rules and Regulations for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: 

 B.3 FIax OPTIONS (OPTIONS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS)

Please see the Appendixes -section of Rules and Regulations for:

 -- Fee Lists

 -- Quotation List (available Contract Terms, Strike Price Intervals, On
   Request framework, and further details)

 -- Market Model including, i.a. Spread Table, Market Maker Protection
   Quantity, Minimum Quote Size and Order Price Limit tables.


Trading hours and trading calendar are the same as for current Single Stock
Derivatives on Finnish stock classes. 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jari
Elo, jari.elo@nasdaq.com or telephone +358 9 6166 7275.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1257255
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.