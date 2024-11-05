

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other against major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to a 4-day low of 176.61 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 176.06.



Against the euro and the pound, yen slid to 165.94 and 197.73 from early highs of 165.41 and 197.01, respectively.



Against the U.S., Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 152.55, 100.78, 91.38 and 109.75 from early highs of 152.09, 100.13, 90.84 and 109.42, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 178.00 against the franc, 170.00 against the euro, 200.00 against the pound, 155.00 against the greenback, 102.00against the aussie, 93.00 against the kiwi and 112.00 against the loonie.



