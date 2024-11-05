Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.11.2024
PR Newswire
05.11.2024 12:06 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rhino Rescue Empowers First Aid Training Program in Mexico, Further Elevating Its Global Influence

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 16 to 18, the Annual International Congress of the Association of Emergency and Disaster Medicine of Mexico (AMUDEM) was held in Guadalajara, one of Mexico's most important cultural centers. During this event, Rhino Rescue, a dedicated first aid brand, showcased its commitment to enhancing emergency response capabilities.

TacticalMD displays Rhino Rescue's products

Three Hemorrhage Control Workshops conducted by TacticalMD were featured in the event for law enforcement personnel and emergency professionals, incorporating Rhino Rescue's tactical line of products, including the Rhino Pneumothorax Access Kit. This initiative underscores Rhino Rescue's dedication to supporting public safety while further establishing its regional presence.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Interpersonal violence and Road injuries continue to be the leading causes of death in Mexico, accounting for 30.3% and 12.3% respectively. Over the past 20 years, an average of 15,700 Mexicans have lost their lives annually due to injuries sustained in traffic accidents. The efficiency of first aid is crucial in these emergencies.

In 2022, Rhino Rescue initiated its strategic expansion into the Mexican market, entering the trial phase in 2024 and planning to expand its dealer network in 2025. AMUDEM is a premier organization dedicated to advancing emergency medical care standards in Mexico. Leveraging this platform, Rhino Rescue has enhanced its visibility in the Latin American market and is positioning itself for future expansion plans.

The workshops showcased by TacticalMD emphasized the superior performance and reliability of Rhino Rescue's products. Emergency doctors and paramedics from various Latin American countries participated and shared positive feedback on the tourniquets and compressed gauze used in their training.

"Rhino Rescue's products stand out for their exceptional quality and user experience. For example, their pneumothorax access kits are lightweight and easy to carry. Since our law enforcement personnel frequently work in challenging environments, equipping them with first aid training is crucial for improving their responsiveness and rescue efficiency." said Iñaki Perujo, one of the participates from TacticalMD.

Notably, these training workshops are scheduled to continue across various Mexican cities in the upcoming months. They aim to bolster the skills of law enforcement and emergency responders and to elevate community awareness about the importance of emergency medical care.

Globally, Europe represents another key market for Rhino Rescue. Recently securing Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification, the company underscores its unwavering commitment to meeting the highest safety and quality standards set by the EU. By adhering to these stringent regulatory requirements, Rhino Rescue not only enhances its credibility but also distinguishes itself from competitors in the rapidly expanding MedTech market. The brand will showcase its latest innovations at Medica 2024 from November 11-14, engaging with customers and industry experts at Booth No. G70-5 in Hall No. 10.

For more information about the brand and its products, please visit the official website at: https://rhinorescuestore.com/collection

CONTACT:
E-mail: support@rhinorescuestore.com
Name: Hui Chen

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2548978/20241105133008.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rhino-rescue-empowers-first-aid-training-program-in-mexico-further-elevating-its-global-influence-302296435.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
