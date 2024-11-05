Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05

5 November 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 4 November 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £49.028 million Including current year income and expenses £49.249 million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 258.37p Including current year income and expenses 259.54p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 258.85p Including current year income and expenses 259.91p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000