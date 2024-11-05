

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) provided outlook for the fourth quarter and raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects projects adjusted earnings of about $0.98 per share on net sales of about $3.07 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.98 per share on net sales of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings of about $3.90 per share on net sales of about $12.365 billion. The Street currently is looking earnings of $3.77 per share on annual revenues of $12.44 billion for the year.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $3.70 to $3.80 per share on net sales between $12.40 billion and $12.50 billion.



