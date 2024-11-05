Anzeige
PR Newswire
05.11.2024 12:42 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

5th November 2024

It is announced that at the close of business on 4thNovember 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

4th November 2024 52.37p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 52.33p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

5th November 2024


