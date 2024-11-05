BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 4 November 2024 were:
213.42p Capital only
214.16p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 120,000 ordinary shares on 4th November 2024, the Company has 71,468,970 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 28,892,335 shares which are held in Treasury.