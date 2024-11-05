BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 4 November 2024 were:

213.42p Capital only

214.16p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 120,000 ordinary shares on 4th November 2024, the Company has 71,468,970 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 28,892,335 shares which are held in Treasury.