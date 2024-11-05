

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - World market sentiment remains steeped in caution ahead of the keenly contested U.S. presidential elections on Tuesday. Markets are also keenly watching out for the ISM services PMI data from the U.S., Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting minutes, the meeting of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, a speech by the ECB President as well as corporate earning updates.



Central bank actions lined up for the week inter alia from the central banks in U.S.A, U.K., Sweden, Norway and Brazil also weighed on investor sentiment. Markets expect the Federal Reserve as well as the Bank of England to both deliver a rate cut of 25 basis points on November 7.



Wall Street Futures are trading above the flatline. European benchmarks are trading mostly higher. Asian benchmarks also closed on a mostly positive note.



The Dollar Index edged lower. Bond yields are trading mixed. Crude oil prices extended gains triggered by the OPEC+ decision to delay a planned output hike. Gold is trading flat. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 41,865.50 up 0.17% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,725.30, up 0.22% Germany's DAX at 19,153.65, down 0.06% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,202.97, up 0.23% France's CAC 40 at 7,373.25, up 0.02% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,852.55, up 0.01% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,595.50, up 1.42% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,131.80, down 0.40% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,386.99, up 2.32% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,006.97, up 2.14%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0892, up 0.14% GBP/USD at 1.2986, up 0.22% USD/JPY at 152.18, up 0.04% AUD/USD at 0.6619, up 0.53% USD/CAD at 1.3885, down 0.11% Dollar Index at 103.77, down 0.11%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.305%, down 0.12% Germany at 2.4180%, up 1.17% France at 3.166%, up 0.92% U.K. at 4.5290%, up 1.57% Japan at 0.933%, down 0.11%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $75.47, up 0.52%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $71.85, up 0.53%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,746.80, up 0.02%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $68,781.28, up 0.07% Ethereum at $2,437.38, down 1.18% BNB at $559.15, down 0.27% Solana at $161.71, down 0.98% XRP at $0.5114, down 0.16%.



