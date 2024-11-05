

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $79.8 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $90.9 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $118.3 million or $1.00 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $1.422 billion from $1.431 billion last year.



Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



