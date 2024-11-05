

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $382 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $416 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $391 million or $1.37 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $1.826 billion from $1.708 billion last year.



Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



