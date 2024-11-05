

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC (BLDR) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $284.78 million, or $2.44 per share. This compares with $451.46 million, or $3.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC reported adjusted earnings of $359.5 million or $3.07 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.7% to $4.232 billion from $4.534 billion last year.



BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $284.78 Mln. vs. $451.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.44 vs. $3.59 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.232 Bln vs. $4.534 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $16.25 - $16.55 Bln



