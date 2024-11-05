

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - The United States and South Korea have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Principles Concerning Nuclear Exports and Cooperation, advancing their cooperation on civil nuclear energy.



The two countries reaffirmed their mutual commitment to promoting the expansion of peaceful nuclear energy while upholding the highest standards of nonproliferation, safety, safeguards, and security.



Toward this end, the two allies strengthened their administration of export controls on civil nuclear technology.



'These further commitments will provide a springboard for the expansion of our bilateral work in combatting climate change, accelerating global energy transitions, and assuring critical supply chains while creating billions of dollars worth of new economic opportunities and the creation or maintenance of tens of thousands of manufacturing jobs for both of our industries,' the U.S. Department of Energy said in a statement.



The MOU will proceed to final review in both countries' capitals.



