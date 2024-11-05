Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.11.2024
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
WKN: A3DL96 | ISIN: NO0012535832 | Ticker-Symbol: 3OL0
Stuttgart
05.11.24
10:38 Uhr
0,292 Euro
-0,006
-1,85 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
05.11.2024 14:12 Uhr
30 Leser
poLight ASA Delivers the 'Human Eye Experience' at CES 2025

TLens® and TWedge® Product and Application Demonstrations Featured in Executive Suite

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) will showcase how the company's tunable optics technology delivers 'the human eye experience' through a wide variety of TLens® products and TWedge® wobulator technology and application demonstrations at the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® CES® event, January 7-10, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Located in its executive suite at the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel, the company will display several functional demos delivering fast, accurate, auto-focus images for AR/MR, consumer, healthcare, industrial/machine vision, smartphone and wearables end customer equipment. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3OdOZdq

"CES is the world's most powerful technology event, and we are excited to highlight the broad adoption of our technology in our customer's products," said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight ASA. "In our increasingly AI-driven world, human eye-based vision and images are becoming increasingly important in order to deliver accurate, real-time experiences. Just as we witnessed in the early programming days of computers, visual AI functionality is only as good as the images it receives. poLight's tunable optics is the best technology that delivers such 'human eye experience'."

In addition to end equipment demonstrations, poLight will also feature several leading TLens® Add-On/Add-In camera modules and a wide variety of design tools and resources enabling customers to quickly move from camera system design proof-of-concept to mass production. The company's TWedge® wobulation pixel-shifting micro display demonstration kit will also be available for customer evaluation.

The poLight team invites you to visit our executive suite at the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel to meet with executives and product experts to discuss how we can best support your camera/imaging and microdisplay development needs. Contact info@polight.com to schedule a meeting.

Further information, please contact:
Joakim Hines Bredahl, CFO, poLight ASA: +47 97 52 17 31

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/polight/r/polight-asa-delivers-the--human-eye-experience--at-ces-2025,c4061264

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polight-asa-delivers-the-human-eye-experience-at-ces-2025-302296560.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
