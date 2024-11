It has been decided delist below Senior Secured Green Bonds with effect as per 7 November 2024. Last day of trading is 5 November 2024. For further information, please see company announcement from European Energy A/S as of 4 November 2024. Issuer: ISIN: European Energy A/S DK0030494505 DK0030511613 For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66