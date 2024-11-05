

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - On the Presidential election day, the first Tuesday of November, investors are keen on the outcome, with the prediction of a tight race. Trading activity might be subdued. The outcome might be too close to call as the prediction shows that Republican Candidate Donald Trump and Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris have been going neck-on-neck.



The U.S. trade deficit and service sector activity might still attract attention.



In the Asian trading session, oil prices were calm down after rallying almost 3 percent on Monday.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately up.



As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were up 10.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 5.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 41.25 points.



The U.S. major averages finished lower on Monday. The Dow slid by 257.59 points or 0.6 percent to 41,794.60. The Nasdaq fell 59.93 points or 0.3 percent to 18,179.98 and the S&P 500 dipped 16.11 points or 0.3 percent to 5,712.69.



On the economic front, the International Trade in Goods and Services for September will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $83.9 billion. In the prior month, the deficit was $70.4 billion.



The ISM Services Index for October will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 53.5, while it was up 54.9 in the prior month.



The 10-year Treasury Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 2.32 percent to 3,386.99 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 2.14 percent to close at 21,006.97.



Japanese markets rallied. The Nikkei average climbed 1.11 percent to 38,474.90 while the broader Topix index settled 0.76 percent higher at 2,664.26.



Australian markets fell slightly. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.40 percent to 8,131.80. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.42 percent lower at 8,387.80.



European shares are trading mixed. CAC 40 of France is progressing 8.98 points or 0.12 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 30.56 points or 0.16 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 0.98 points or 0.01 percent. The Swiss Market Index is declining 8.72 points or 0.07 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.12 percent.



