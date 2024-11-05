

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GlobalFoundries, Inc. (GFS) reported Tuesday that net income attributable to shareholders declined to $178 million or $0.32 per share from $249 million or $0.45 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.41 per share, compared to $0.55 per share in the year-ago quarter.



On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net revenue for the quarter decreased 6 percent to $1.74 billion from $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year. The Street expected revenues of $1.73 billion for the quarter.



Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.29 to $0.43 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.39 to $0.51 per share on net revenues between $1.80 billion and $1.85 billion.



The Street is looking for earnings of $0.37 per share on revenues of $1.80 billion for the quarter.



