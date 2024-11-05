

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Avalon GloboCare Corp. (ALBT) is up over 113% at $4.79. Simpple Ltd. (SPPL) is up over 57% at $1.86. QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) is up over 28% at $26.02. Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) is up over 24% at $86.63. Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) is up over 21% at $2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is up over 14% at $47.44. Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) is up over 14% at $10.15. Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) is up over 14% at $5.51. Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) is up over 8% at $7.47. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is up over 8% at $1.30. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is up over 7% at $22.41.



In the Red



Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) is down over 38% at $3.67. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) is down over 22% at $11.00. Celanese Corporation (CE) is down over 18% at $101.00. Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) is down over 17% at $6.25. MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) is down over 16% at $13.50. Vast Renewables Limited (VSTE) is down over 16% at $5.65. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is down over 16% at $2.18. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is down over 15% at $43.75. Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) is down over 15% at $2.20. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) is down over 14% at $12.94. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) is down over 10% at $99.25. Theriva Biologics, Inc. (TOVX) is down over 8% at $1.89. NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) is down over 7% at $4.08. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) is down over 7% at $2.64. Iveda Solutions, Inc. (IVDA) is down over 7% at $1.46.



