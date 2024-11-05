Anzeige
PR Newswire
05.11.2024 15:00 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dechert LLP: Taking Stock: Industry Leaders Discuss Private Equity's Evolution and Future to Mark Dechert's 40th Anniversary in PE

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of Dechert's global private equity practice. In a special episode of the podcast Committed Capital, Blackstone's Christopher James, KKR's John Park, and AB Private Credit Investors' Jay Ramakrishnan join Ken Young, co-chair of Dechert's corporate and securities practice and co-head of the global private equity group, to reflect on the evolution of the PE industry, from its humble beginnings to its current scale and complexity.

Among other topics, they discuss the diversification of investment strategies from pure buyout shops to massive alternative asset managers, the evolution and the role of private credit in the private equity ecosystem, and the increasing ability for retail investors to access private markets strategies.

Listen to the full podcast here.

About Dechert

Dechert is a global law firm that advises asset managers, financial institutions and corporations on issues critical to managing their business and their capital - from high-stakes litigation to complex transactions and regulatory matters. We answer questions that seem unsolvable, develop deal structures that are new to the market and protect clients' rights in extreme situations. Our nearly 1,000 lawyers across 20 offices globally focus on the financial services, private equity, private credit, real estate, life sciences and technology sectors.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/taking-stock-industry-leaders-discuss-private-equitys-evolution-and-future-to-mark-decherts-40th-anniversary-in-pe-302296594.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
